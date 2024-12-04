National Bank of Canada reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

The head office of the National Bank of Canada is seen Friday in Montreal on April 21, 2017
The head office of the National Bank of Canada is seen Friday in Montreal on April 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2024 7:44 am.

National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share, up from $1.10 per share.

National Bank says it earned $955 million or $2.66 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $751 million or $2.09 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.94 billion, up from $2.56 billion a year earlier, while the bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $162 million, up from $115 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.58 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.39 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.57 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

