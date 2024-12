Power has been restored to over 3,200 people in Mississauga.

The power outage, reported by Alectra, was in the area of Erin Mills Parkway from the QEW to The Collegeway and Dundas Street West from Ridgeway Drive to Erindale Station Road.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown. However, winds in the area were gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour.