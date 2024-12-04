Student dead, man charged with murder after alleged stabbing in Sarnia: police

Sarnia police
Sarnia police say a 22-year-old international student is dead and a man has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing over the weekend. A Sarnia Police Service logo is shown in a handout.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2024 11:53 am.

Sarnia police say a 22-year-old international student is dead, and a man has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing over the weekend. 

Police say they were called to a home in the city’s west end for a report of a stabbing just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. 

They say when officers arrived, they found a man dead and arrested one person.  

Police say they later determined that two residents of a rooming house had been involved in a physical altercation in the kitchen, which allegedly led to one of them using a knife to stab the other multiple times.

Police say they have identified the alleged victim as Gurasis Singh, an Indian citizen who was studying business at Lambton College.  

Lambton College says in a statement that school officials are in touch with Singh’s family and are working with them on funeral arrangements and repatriation.

Police say a 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder. 

They say investigators are still working to identify the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and say they do not believe it was racially motivated at this time.

Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, and investigators are offering financial rewards to anyone with information about their whereabouts. Number...

0m ago

Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?
Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?

Toronto's downtown core is clogged with Uber and Lyft vehicles, and many of them are driving around without customers, contributing to pollution and the crippling congestion that plagues the city. That's...

1h ago

Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers

Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers. Starting Jan. 3, the country's largest airline says passengers who opt for its basic fare on...

2h ago

TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders
TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders

To stem the loss of wealth, the TTC is going stealth. Battling massive losses from fare evasion the TTC announced on Wednesday that plain clothes fare inspectors have started patrolling the transit...

5m ago

2:42
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday

Snow in the forecast has the potential to slow down the morning and evening commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

17h ago

1:25
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place

Mayor Olivia Chow campaigned on opposing the development of Ontario Place and then muted her criticism in return for a massive funding deal from the province. Alan Carter gets reaction from City Hall to the scathing Auditor General report.

18h ago

1:42
Gala for hundreds of Childrens' Breakfast Club kids
Gala for hundreds of Childrens' Breakfast Club kids

The children's breakfast clubs help feed hundred of students everyday across the GTA.  Today they celebrated their spirit of caring and sharing with a big gala for all the kids.  Audra Brown was there for the event.

19h ago

2:29
Pacers' Siakam's lasting impacting Canada through his charitable work
Pacers' Siakam's lasting impacting Canada through his charitable work

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Indiana Pacers' star Pascal Siakam about his foundations latest work in Canada and how he will continue to make an impact in the country no matter what jersey he is wearing on the court.

23h ago

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.
