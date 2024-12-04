Student dead, man charged with murder after alleged stabbing in Sarnia: police

Sarnia police say a 22-year-old international student is dead, and a man has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a home in the city’s west end for a report of a stabbing just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

They say when officers arrived, they found a man dead and arrested one person.

Police say they later determined that two residents of a rooming house had been involved in a physical altercation in the kitchen, which allegedly led to one of them using a knife to stab the other multiple times.

Police say they have identified the alleged victim as Gurasis Singh, an Indian citizen who was studying business at Lambton College.

Lambton College says in a statement that school officials are in touch with Singh’s family and are working with them on funeral arrangements and repatriation.

Police say a 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

They say investigators are still working to identify the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and say they do not believe it was racially motivated at this time.