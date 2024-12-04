Syria’s insurgency leader tours seized city of Aleppo, as fierce battles intensify near Hama

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Syria’s most powerful insurgent group Wednesday toured the seized city of Aleppo in a surprise visit, for the first time since the group captured large parts of the city last weekend, as fierce fighting intensifies in the government-led counter-offensive in northern Hama.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who heads jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, greeted crowds of supporters near the city’s iconic citadel as he smiled and waved in dark green military garb. Surrounded by masked gunmen in flak jackets, men and boys chanted “God is great” as he walked through the heart of Syria’s largest city.

The latest flareup in Syria’s long civil war comes after forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad ousted his troops from Aleppo, the country’s largest, as well as seized towns and villages in southern parts of the northwestern Idlib province.

The offensive is being led by HTS as well as an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army. For years, both have entrenched themselves in northwest Idlib province and parts of northern Aleppo, as the battered country reeled from years of political and military stalemates.

The war between Assad and his foreign backers and the array of armed opposition forces seeking his overthrow has killed an estimated half-million people over the past 13 years.

Elsewhere, Syria said its counteroffensive pushed back insurgents attempting to advance to the strategic central city of Hama, while the insurgents said they captured more Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants in fierce battles.

Syrian state media SANA on Wednesday said insurgents retreated some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from government-held Hama, Syria’s fourth largest city, as government troops backed by Russian airpower entrenched themselves in the outskirts. Fierce fighting has raged for days as Damascus fears that the insurgents will make their way into the city as they did over the weekend into Aleppo.

A Syrian photographer working for the German news agency dpa was killed in an airstrike near the city of Hama, the agency said Wednesday. Anas Alkharboutli, 32, has long documented Syria’s civil war, which started after a brutal crackdown on a popular uprising against Assad in 2011. He has worked for dpa since 2017.

The insurgency through its Military Operations Department channel on the Telegram app said they captured five Iran-backed militants, of whom two were from Afghanistan, as well as three Syrian troops from its 25th Special Mission Forces Division in eastern Hama. The claims could not be independently confirmed.

If the insurgents seize Hama city and control the province, it could leave the coastal cities of Tartous and Lattakia isolated from the rest of the country. Lattakia is a key political stronghold for Assad and Syria’s Alawite community and a strategic Russian naval base.

Tens of thousands have been displaced by the fighting, which started last week, Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, said Tuesday.

“If we do not see de-escalation and a rapid move to a serious political process, involving the Syrian parties and the key international players, then I fear we will see a deepening of the crisis,” Pedersen said in an address to the U.N. Security Council. “Syria will be in grave danger of further division, deterioration, and destruction.”

About three thousand displaced people from the Hama countryside and Aleppo made their way to the city of Homs, with many more on the way. Those who arrived and found shelter in schools told The Associated Press that they spent hours in traffic, many struggling to afford surging prices of petrol.

Nidal Assaf, 38, fled the northern Hama countryside where the insurgency took over several towns and villages. Speaking from a school-turned-shelter in Homs, he said the residents and army couldn’t handle the fighters, and had to flee amid the fighting with his family and tens of relatives.

“We tried to resist both civilians and military, and then people eventually had to flee,” he said. “It was very difficult to reach our destination because of the strikes and the traffic.”

Near Assaf was Youssef Choueib, who fled Aleppo to Homs for the third time since 2011: first when rebels last took the city, and then after a massive earthquake in 2023 rattled northern Syria and Turkey. Choueib said he has family stuck in Aleppo. “They called me many times, but they said they couldn’t leave,” Choueib told the AP. “They tell me there is no bread. There is no food at all.”

Turkey, which backs Syria’s opposition, has called on Assad to reconcile with opposition forces and include them in any political solution to end the conflict.

Ankara has been seeking to normalize ties with Syria to address security threats from groups affiliated with Kurdish militants along its southern border and to help ensure the safe return of more than 3 million Syrian refugees. Assad has insisted that Turkey’s withdrawal of its military forces from northern Syria be a condition for any normalization between the two countries.

Damascus views the insurgents as terrorists, and Assad has vowed to respond to the insurgency with an iron fist.

Turkish and Iranian officials met earlier this week, in a bid to reach a solution to de-escalate the flareup. Arab countries bordering Syria who once backed groups that tried to overthrow Assad, have expressed their concern of the conflict’s regional impacts, and have backed the president.

Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press









