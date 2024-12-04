These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn.

These are some of the companies which have laid off Canadian workers in 2024:

BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs “at all levels of the company,” although some of the job losses were to come from vacancies and natural attrition rather than layoffs.

BRP Inc.: The maker of Ski-Doo products said in December that it had laid off more than 120 workers and managers at three of its Quebec facilities.

BenchSci: The Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup let go of an unspecified number of workers in January because of “economic environment, operational efficiencies, and adaptation to technological advancements, specifically generative AI.”

BlackBerry Ltd.: The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company announced plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs on Feb. 12 as it worked to separate two of its business divisions.

The Body Shop Canada Ltd.: Court documents showed the subsidiary of the international cosmetics retailer planned to lay off about 200 workers in March as it sought creditor protection and closed 33 stores. The filings also revealed 20 head office employees and two contractors had recently been cut.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.: The Toronto-based luxury apparel maker said in March that it was laying off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce to put the company “in a better position for scaling.”

Cascades Inc.: The paper and packing company said on Feb. 13 that it was closing three plants in a move that would affect 310 employees.

Cohere: The Toronto-based artificial intelligence company shed 20 roles in July, days after it raised a US$500 million funding round, valuing the company at US$5.5 billion.

Corus Entertainment Inc.: The broadcaster confirmed in February that it had laid off an unspecified number of workers across several stations. Then, in June, Unifor said 35 of its members at Global News were laid off as part of changes made by Corus.

CPA Canada: Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada said on Feb. 12 that it was cutting 20 per cent of its workforce ahead of a move by provincial oversight bodies in Ontario and Quebec to split from the national organization.

Dorel Industries Inc.: The maker of children’s products and home furniture revealed in March that it previously laid off 40 employees.

Enbridge Inc.: The Calgary-based pipeline giant announced plans to cut 650 positions over the course of February, citing “increasingly challenging” business conditions including higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and the ripple effects of geopolitical developments.

Factory Direct: The Vaughan, Ont., electronics and home good retailer said in court documents filed in February that it would terminate 200 employees as the company winds down.

General Motors: In August, the automaker laid off a “small percentage” of workers in Canada as a part of a wider headcount reduction in its software and services units affecting more than 1,000 salaried employees worldwide.

Google: The tech giant kicked off the year by trimming its workforce, leaving hundreds of its staff without jobs. Dan Raile, a spokesperson for the Alphabet Workers Union — Communication Workers of America union, said some of the departing staff were located in Canada.

Groupe Juste pour rire Inc.: The company behind the annual Montreal comedy festival announced in early March that it would cut 75 workers as the organization sought creditor protection.

Hudson’s Bay Co.: The department store chain cut fewer than 100 people, representing less than one per cent of its workforce on April 30.

Indigo Books & Music Inc.: The retailer laid off an unspecified number of staff in January as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its operations following losses, a cyberattack and leadership changes. The company agreed to be purchased and taken private in April.

Laurentian Bank: The Montreal-based bank confirmed on May 16 it was cutting about two per cent of its staff, working out to around 60 positions, as it works through a turnaround plan.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.: The Montreal-based technology company said on April 3 that it was cutting about 280 jobs as it moved to focus on profitable growth. Another 200 workers were cut in December.

Lion Electric Co.: The electric bus company announced on Feb. 29 that it was laying off 100 more employees or about seven per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs. The company also announced on April 18 that it was cutting another 120 employees, and a further 300 starting July 31. Another 400 jobs were temporarily slashed in December.

Lynx Air: The low-cost airline said it would cease operations in late February. Court documents showed it had 500 employees.

Manulife Financial Corp.: The insurance company’s efforts to contain expenses and focus resources on high-growth areas led it to cut about 2.5 per cent of the workforce.

Mastermind Toys: The toy retailer, which recently changed ownership, terminated about 272 employees as Unity Acquisitions Inc. took over the company in January.

Mountain Equipment Co.: The Vancouver-based outdoor gear retailer says it laid off 14 people, or less than one per cent of its 1,700 staff, in January as it completed “major operational programs and initiatives.”

OpenText Corp.: The Waterloo, Ont.-based software firm announced in July that it would cut about 1,200 roles as part of what it called a business optimization plan.

Questrade Financial Group Inc.: The online brokerage firm said in November that it had laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust: The real estate business said in November that it had cut about 50 employees in October in a push to find greater efficiency.

Rogers: The telecommunications firm’s sports and media division said in November that it had cut a “few dozen” jobs in its audio business amid an unpredictable advertising market that has led to declining revenue.

Rona Inc.: The Boucherville, Que., home improvement retailer announced plans to axe 300 jobs and close distribution centres in Terrebonne, Que., and Calgary in January as part of a plan to adjust its operating model and eliminate inefficiencies.

Saks Global: Jobs were cut as Hudson’s Bay Co. spun out some of its brands into a new entity called Saks Global in July. The company did not say how many people would be affected by the layoffs.

SkipTheDishes: The online food delivery company laid off about 100 Canadian employees in August, while 700 staff members were cut from its parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Staples Canada: The office supplies retailer at the start of February confirmed that it had cut an unspecified number of workers at its head office as it restructures and streamlines operations.

Taiga Motors Corp.: The Montreal-based electric snowmobile maker said on April 2 it would lay off 70 employees on top of 31 cut in January, amounting to a one-third workforce reduction so far this year as the company temporarily halted vehicle production after reporting a net loss $72.5 million for 2023.

Tokyo Smoke: Court document filed in November as part of the cannabis retailer’s creditor protection proceedings show the business terminated 115 employees.

TC Energy Corp: The Calgary-based pipeline company confirmed in early March it had cut an unspecified number of jobs from its Calgary and Houston operations as it works to integrate its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas pipeline businesses.

Vice Media Group: The media organization, which originated in Montreal, announced plans in February to lay off several hundred workers and said it would stop publishing content on Vice.com.

Wayfair: U.S. home goods retailer Wayfair says 50 workers in Ontario were part of a January layoff affecting 1,650 employees at the home goods company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press