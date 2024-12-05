6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall.

York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan Road.

Videos posted to social media show numerous suspects smashing the front windows at Lukfook Jewellery and grabbing items that were on display.

Police say the suspects allegedly used hammers to smash glass cases to steal items.

As officers arrived, a white Honda Civic, allegedly one of the suspect vehicles, rear-ended another vehicle at a nearby intersection. Two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Multiple occupants fled from the vehicle and officers chased after the suspects.

Four were taken into custody quickly and two additional suspects were located hiding in the washroom of a nearby food establishment.

The Honda Civic was reported stolen on November 10, 2024, from Toronto. A beige SUV is believed to be the second suspect vehicle involved in the incident.

Two 19-year-olds, Trevone Ball-Barnes and Remario Murdock, along with a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and one 15-year-old are facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

At the time of the arrest, the two 16-year-old males, the 15-year-old male and Ball-Barnes were out on bail.

Investigators are still looking for six additional male suspects. Four of them were allegedly directly involved in the robbery and at least two acted as getaway drivers.

The investigation is still ongoing.