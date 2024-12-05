BMO Financial Group reports $2.3B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend

The BMO Bank of Montreal logo is seen on the BMO Nova Centre, housing their Atlantic Canadian headquarters and support services, in Halifax on April 2, 2019
By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 7:42 am.

BMO Financial Group raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.30 billion, boosted by the reversal of a 2022 jury verdict against the bank in a lawsuit related to a Ponzi scheme in the United States.

The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share, up from $1.55 per share.

The increase came as BMO says it earned $2.94 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $1.71 billion or $2.19 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $8.96 billion, up from $8.32 billion in the same quarter last year, while its provision for credit losses rose to $1.52 billion compared with $446 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $1.90 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.93 per diluted share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.41 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

