Canadians evenly split on artificial intelligence, survey finds

Canadians are evenly split on how they feel about artificial intelligence, with women and older adults more likely to have a negative view, according to an annual survey of how Canadians use social media.

The online poll found that 15 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 now use artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT as their first choice to find information rather than search engines such as Google.

Overall, 40 per cent of Canadians view the use of artificial intelligence positively, while another 40 per cent view it negatively, according to the third annual Leger DGTL study of social media trends. But there are big differences between generations, with 45 per cent of adults aged 45 and older expressing a negative view of AI, compared to just 33 per cent of people aged 16 to 24.

The results showed that Facebook remains the most widely used social media platform, with 84 per cent of respondents saying they have an account. Moreover, 63 per cent of Canadians use Facebook at least once a day, the report found.

However, different generations are using Facebook in very different ways, according to the results, which showed that 16- to 24-year-olds often use the platform to search for people or brands. “They use it as if it were a Google search, to look for a business, maybe to look at their opening hours,” said Maryse Dupuy, director of client services with Leger DGTL.

Meanwhile, 25- to 44-year-olds are using Facebook to buy and sell things on Marketplace, and people aged 45 and older are liking and sharing content, Dupuy said.

There are other major differences between generations. Sixty-two per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds have a TikTok account, compared to just 19 per cent of people aged 45 and older. Among 16- to 24-year-olds, 57 per cent use Snapchat daily, compared to just four per cent of those 45 and older.

Older adults are more likely to use video-based platforms such as YouTube and TikTok to learn new things and watch tutorials, the study found, while younger people are using them more for entertainment and to interact with content.

The report also notes a rise in text-based platforms like Reddit and Threads. More than a quarter of Canadians now say they have a Reddit account, compared to one in five people just two years ago. There are twice as many men as women on the platform, the survey found.

“We noted that people can use these text-based platforms as a way to inform and do research, instead of just going to Google or ChatGPT for answers,” Dupuy said.

The survey found that 41 per cent of respondents follow influencers on social media, up 10 per cent from two years ago, with cooking, music and wellness emerging as the most popular types of content. But 73 per cent of respondents said they’d prefer to hear about a company’s products and services from employees rather than influencers.

Meanwhile, nearly 60 per cent of Canadians aged 16 to 44 are following brands or companies on social media, compared to just 27 per cent of people aged 45 and older.

The survey also found that while social media platforms are widely used, they are not highly trusted. Only 39 per cent of respondents said they completely or somewhat trust content on social media, compared to roughly 80 per cent who said they trust traditional radio and newspapers, and 55 per cent who said they trust podcasts.

The poll surveyed 3,003 Canadians through Leger’s online panel between Aug. 5 and 17. The polling company does not associate a margin of error with such surveys.