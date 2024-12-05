CIBC reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.88 billion, up from $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

CIBC says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share, up from 90 cents.

The increase in the payment came as the bank says it earned $1.90 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $1.53 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $6.62 billion, up from $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, while CIBC’s provision for credit losses amounted to $419 million, down from $541 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $1.91 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.57 per diluted share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.79 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.