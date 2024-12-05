Feds outlaw another 324 types of firearms, propose donating guns to Ukraine

<p>A row of AR-15 style rifles is displayed for a photograph, one with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic, and one a fully automatic M-16 machine-gun, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon</p>

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has outlawed another 324 firearm varieties — guns it says belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The move follows the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms, a number that grew to more than 2,000 by November of this year as new variants were identified.

The latest prohibition of hundreds more, announced Thursday, follows expressions of concern from gun-control advocates that many assault-style firearms were not covered by the 2020 ban.

The measure came on the eve of the 35th anniversary of a gunman’s murder of 14 women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc called the Polytechnique shooting a dark chapter that affected a generation.

“Our goal is to ensure that no community, no family, is devastated by mass shootings in Canada again,” LeBlanc told a news conference.

The federal government says it is working with provinces, territories and police on a planned buyback of prohibited weapons from individual owners. It has already run a pilot project on collecting banned firearms from businesses.

Ottawa also says it has committed to the Ukrainian government to work with firearm businesses and identify how these guns could support the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Every bit of assistance that we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory, and a worthwhile investment of our collective time and efforts,” Defence Minister Bill Blair said at the news conference.

The newly banned firearms share the same technical characteristics as those prohibited in May 2020.

It means they can no longer be legally used or sold in Canada, and can be transferred or transported only under limited circumstances.

Following the May 2020 prohibition, an amnesty for individuals and businesses was put in place, allowing time for compliance. A new amnesty order has been introduced for the firearms outlawed Thursday.

Officials made it clear that additional makes and models could be added to the list of banned firearms, saying an expert panel will provide advice on guns that are still on the market.

For instance, the SKS rifle, which has been used in shooting sprees, remains legal. LeBlanc said a decision on the firearm, used by many Indigenous people for hunting, would be made by February before the next phase of the buyback program.

“We want to reflect on this over the coming weeks.”

The government says it also intends to table regulatory amendments in Parliament on Dec. 13, following through on commitments to make sure that all makes and models of firearms are accounted for prior to entering the Canadian market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

