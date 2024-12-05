Fire reported at Michael Garron hospital turns out to be false alarm

The exterior of Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Ontario.
The exterior of Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 5, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 5:42 pm.

Toronto Fire responded to a reported fire at Michael Garron Hospital, but it has determined to be a false alarm.

Emergency services were called to the hospital on Coxwell Avenue just after 4 p.m.

It was determined that some construction workers triggered the alarm while doing some work inside the building.

No fire was there and no injuries have been reported.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

3h ago

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

43m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home on Odeon Street near Goreway Drive and Mayfield...

1h ago

'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place
'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place

Ontario's Infrastructure Minister is defending the government's Ontario Place redevelopment plan after the auditor general released a scathing report that showed costs to redevelop the former waterfront...

2h ago

Top Stories

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

3h ago

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

43m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home on Odeon Street near Goreway Drive and Mayfield...

1h ago

'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place
'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place

Ontario's Infrastructure Minister is defending the government's Ontario Place redevelopment plan after the auditor general released a scathing report that showed costs to redevelop the former waterfront...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Ford announces new moves to clear out encampments
Ford announces new moves to clear out encampments

Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal challenges.

4h ago

2:31
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets

Starting in January, Air Canada will require low-fare customers to some destinations to check carry-on bags and pay a fee. The airline will also impose a seat selection fee for these flyers. Michelle Mackey has the turbulent reaction from travellers.

16h ago

2:51
Navigating the health system as a Black woman in Canada
Navigating the health system as a Black woman in Canada

The challenges of navigating a healthcare system that may not always provide proper care because of your skin tone. Afua Baah reports on one of many stories being collected by a national survey looking into the lived experiences of Black women.

23h ago

2:55
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA

Half a dozen suspects have been arrested after another GTA jewelry store was the target of a 'smash and grab'. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video and dramatic takedown. 
1:30
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole

Rescuers in Pennsylvania are racing against time and deteriorating conditions to find a missing grandmother who may have tumbled down a sinkhole. Laura Aguierre looks at the treachorous conditions that could put rescue teams in jeopardy.
More Videos