Fire reported at Michael Garron hospital turns out to be false alarm
Posted December 5, 2024 4:43 pm.
Last Updated December 5, 2024 5:42 pm.
Toronto Fire responded to a reported fire at Michael Garron Hospital, but it has determined to be a false alarm.
Emergency services were called to the hospital on Coxwell Avenue just after 4 p.m.
It was determined that some construction workers triggered the alarm while doing some work inside the building.
No fire was there and no injuries have been reported.