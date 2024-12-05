Auston Matthews scored twice early in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Wednesday.

William Nylander had the other goal for Toronto (16-7-2), which got 22 saves from Joseph Woll.

Mitch Marner chipped in three assists as the Leafs won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Jankowski replied for Nashville (7-13-6). The Predators entered having lost three straight 3-2 overtime decisions before falling to 3-4-5 over their last 12 contests. Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first when Marchessault took advantage of a strange bounce before Matthews replied with goals 1:58 apart in the third to give him three in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that kept Toronto’s captain out of the lineup nearly a month.

Marchessault joined Artemi Panarin and Mats Zuccarello as the third active undrafted player to record 500 points.

Marner was one of 17 players named as Canada rounded out its roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. Toronto defenceman Jani Hakanpaa was added to Finland’s squad.

Nashville continues a three-game road trip Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto hosts the Washington Capitals on Friday to wrap up a three-game homestand.