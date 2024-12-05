NASA delays Artemis mission featuring Canadian astronaut to 2026

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaks during the Canada Day noon show at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 6:04 pm.

MONTREAL — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen’s trip to the moon has been delayed once again.

NASA announced Thursday that the next mission in the Artemis program – sending four astronauts around the moon and back – is now targeted for April 2026 at the earliest, after previously being delayed until September 2025.

The agency says the investigation into heat shield damage from the capsule’s initial test flight two years ago took time, and other spacecraft improvements are still needed.

NASA has also bumped the third Artemis mission — a moon landing by two other astronauts — from 2026 to at least 2027.

Hansen, 48, is the only Canadian chosen to fly on Artemis II, whose crew was named in April 2023 as part of NASA’s first mission to put astronauts on the moon since the Apollo moon missions of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The Canadian Space Agency says it has “full confidence” that the delay is guided by NASA’s commitment to safety.

– With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

3h ago

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

43m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home on Odeon Street near Goreway Drive and Mayfield...

1h ago

'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place
'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place

Ontario's Infrastructure Minister is defending the government's Ontario Place redevelopment plan after the auditor general released a scathing report that showed costs to redevelop the former waterfront...

2h ago

Top Stories

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

3h ago

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

43m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home on Odeon Street near Goreway Drive and Mayfield...

1h ago

'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place
'Blame inflation': Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place

Ontario's Infrastructure Minister is defending the government's Ontario Place redevelopment plan after the auditor general released a scathing report that showed costs to redevelop the former waterfront...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Ford announces new moves to clear out encampments
Ford announces new moves to clear out encampments

Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal challenges.

4h ago

2:31
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets

Starting in January, Air Canada will require low-fare customers to some destinations to check carry-on bags and pay a fee. The airline will also impose a seat selection fee for these flyers. Michelle Mackey has the turbulent reaction from travellers.

16h ago

2:51
Navigating the health system as a Black woman in Canada
Navigating the health system as a Black woman in Canada

The challenges of navigating a healthcare system that may not always provide proper care because of your skin tone. Afua Baah reports on one of many stories being collected by a national survey looking into the lived experiences of Black women.

23h ago

2:55
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA

Half a dozen suspects have been arrested after another GTA jewelry store was the target of a 'smash and grab'. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video and dramatic takedown. 
1:30
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole

Rescuers in Pennsylvania are racing against time and deteriorating conditions to find a missing grandmother who may have tumbled down a sinkhole. Laura Aguierre looks at the treachorous conditions that could put rescue teams in jeopardy.
More Videos