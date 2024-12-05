Patrick Brown set to make committee appearance on foreign interference

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will appear before a Parliamentary committee on foreign interference this afternoon.

The former Conservative Party leadership candidate was summoned to answer questions on the 2022 race after a report from a parliamentary committee on national security cited Indian interference in an unspecified Conservative leadership campaign.

On Monday, Brown posted on social media he had no new evidence to add, and that the public inquiry on foreign interference was the proper venue to evaluate the allegations.

Brown was not included as a witness in that inquiry which wrapped up hearings earlier this fall with a final report due in the new year.

Brown says he has no reason to believe any foreign interference altered the outcome of the 2022 leadership race, ultimately won by Pierre Poilievre.

Brown was disqualified from the party’s leadership race due to allegations related to financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.