Patrick Brown set to make committee appearance on foreign interference

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown attends a Diwali festival event at Sesquicentennial Park in Brampton on Nov. 1, 2024
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown attends a Diwali festival event at Sesquicentennial Park in Brampton on Nov. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 2:46 pm.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will appear before a Parliamentary committee on foreign interference this afternoon.

The former Conservative Party leadership candidate was summoned to answer questions on the 2022 race after a report from a parliamentary committee on national security cited Indian interference in an unspecified Conservative leadership campaign.

On Monday, Brown posted on social media he had no new evidence to add, and that the public inquiry on foreign interference was the proper venue to evaluate the allegations.

Brown was not included as a witness in that inquiry which wrapped up hearings earlier this fall with a final report due in the new year.

Brown says he has no reason to believe any foreign interference altered the outcome of the 2022 leadership race, ultimately won by Pierre Poilievre.

Brown was disqualified from the party’s leadership race due to allegations related to financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

1h ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

16m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies
Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed...

3h ago

