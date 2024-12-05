Trudeau, ministers and opposition leaders address AFN gathering in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a panel during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not commit to holding a national inquiry on systemic racism in policing Thursday morning even as he acknowledged the pain of First Nations mothers who have had to bury their children after an interaction with police.

Trudeau was addressing the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa two days after the chiefs passed a resolution calling for an inquiry into policing and police-related deaths.

That resolution came after nine First Nations people were killed in less than four weeks in August and September.

Three women whose sons and daughters died during or after an interaction with police made an emotional plea for the government to reform the RCMP.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for four-and-a-half years,” said Martha Martin, whose son and daughter died in 2020 after interactions with police.

“How many more of our people have to die by your police?” she said through tears as she stood at the microphone, addressing Trudeau and a handful of ministers.

“It’s time to sit down with us, and it’s time to start making changes.”

Trudeau acknowledged Martin and two other mothers who stood beside her, and said none of them should have had to bury their children. He did not commit to an inquiry.

“I’m also committed to doing everything in my power as a government to try and fix this, to try and change and address the systemic discrimination,” he said.

“We’re in a very, very imperfect world, and are reminded of it regularly.”

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige called Trudeau’s actions “cowardly.”

She said by not committing to call an inquiry, he is allowing Canada to remain complicit in systemic discrimination.

“It’s a clear indication that he does not support First Nations and their quest for the truth,” she said.

Only after the inquiry will justice happen, she said, and until then First Nations people will continue to suffer.

Thursday marks the end of the three-day assembly, which focused heavily on reforming the child welfare system and the harms done by police in First Nations communities.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke, blasting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for his record on Indigenous issues.

Poilievre was invited to speak but did not.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet addressed the assembly solely in French.

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo confronted Blanchet, saying Quebec sees itself as a sovereign nation without respecting the sovereignty of First Nations.

“My ancestors were here while yours arrived on boats,” said Diabo, to applause in the room.

“We can have a conversation about what our relationship should be, and how your people can start packing up.”

Blanchet was booed when he told chiefs he is sensitive to the fact French people came to this land a few hundred years ago, but that they need to be aware of the current moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

1h ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies
Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed...

3h ago

Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report
Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report

A family of four will be spending over $800 more on food in 2025 as the price of food continues to increase, according to a new report. The Canada Food Price Report, released by members from Dalhousie...

16h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

1h ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies
Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed...

3h ago

Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report
Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report

A family of four will be spending over $800 more on food in 2025 as the price of food continues to increase, according to a new report. The Canada Food Price Report, released by members from Dalhousie...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets

Starting in January, Air Canada will require low-fare customers to some destinations to check carry-on bags and pay a fee. The airline will also impose a seat selection fee for these flyers. Michelle Mackey has the turbulent reaction from travellers.

13h ago

2:55
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA

Half a dozen suspects have been arrested after another GTA jewelry store was the target of a 'smash and grab'. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video and dramatic takedown. 

21h ago

1:30
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole

Rescuers in Pennsylvania are racing against time and deteriorating conditions to find a missing grandmother who may have tumbled down a sinkhole. Laura Aguierre looks at the treachorous conditions that could put rescue teams in jeopardy.

21h ago

2:13
U.S. Supreme Court diving into transgender rights
U.S. Supreme Court diving into transgender rights

The highest court in the United States is diving headfirst into the issue of transgender rights. Julia Benbrook looks at the challenge to Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

21h ago

2:10
Tories allege overspending, want economic update
Tories allege overspending, want economic update

It's nearly winter, but where is the Fall Economic Statement? Conservatives allege the Liberal government is delaying the economic update, because deficit spending is higher than what the Finance Minister had previously committed to.

21h ago

More Videos