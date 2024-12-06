Elon Musk gave $20 million to a super PAC promoting Trump’s position on abortion

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii, after a meeting about President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2024 9:23 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 10:36 am.

Elon Musk was the sole funder of a super PAC formed less than a month before the election that focused on advertising intended to convince voters that Donald Trump ‘s stance on abortion was akin to that of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A group titled RBG PAC, formed in mid-October, received a single contribution of $20.5 million from an entity entitled “Elon Musk Revocable Trust” a week later, according to federal campaign finance reports filed this week. Because of the short timeline between the donation and Thursday’s reporting deadline, Musk’s affiliation with the group — which he did not talk about publicly — wasn’t revealed until the filings became public.

In the closing weeks before the Nov. 5 election, the RBG PAC group ran a TV ad noting Trump’s statements that he would not, as president, sign a national abortion ban, with a narrator saying he “does support reasonable exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.”

Ginsburg believed that the Constitution protected a woman’s right to an abortion, though she suggested in 2012 that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision “moved too far too fast,” potentially changing how the debate over abortion rights played out over the ensuing decades.

Trump nominated three of the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe in 2022. That allowed many conservative-led states to ban or restrict access to abortion.

According to a report filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, the Musk entity spent nearly all of its money on digital ads, mailers and text messages.

That group’s funding represents a small fraction of the more than $200 million Musk spent in the 2024 election cycle, most of it through his super PAC intended to elect Trump, a signal of the influence wealthy people are angling to wield in U.S. politics and Trump’s incoming administration.

The world’s richest man, Musk poured millions into a get-out-the-vote effort to help the former president return to the White House. He is known politically for having transformed Twitter into X, a platform embraced by Trump’s “Make America Great Again” enthusiasts.

Musk’s super PAC, America PAC, ran ads that warned if people sat out the election, “Kamala and the crazies will win.” The PAC launched a $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes that landed the group in court before a judge said it was allowed to continue.

Thursday’s filing came as Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy were on Capitol Hill for closed-door meetings with lawmakers to discuss Trump’s DOGE initiative to dismantle parts of the federal government.

Trump tapped the two business titans to head his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a nongovernmental task force assigned to find ways to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations — as part of his “Save America” agenda for a second term in the White House.

___

Meg Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP.

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested
Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested

Five people are in custody following the latest smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery targeting businesses in the GTHA, this time in Ancaster. Hamilton Police officers were called to a robbery at Ancaster...

1h ago

Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic
Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent last month as more people looked for work in a weak job market. Statistics Canada’s November labour force survey says the jobless rate last month...

1h ago

Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog

Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike. Purolator said in an email that severe weather...

5h ago

Toronto woman charged in alleged parental abduction, child located
Toronto woman charged in alleged parental abduction, child located

A woman from Toronto has been charged in an alleged parental abduction, police said on Friday. It was reported that on Dec. 2, a court order was issued giving the father full custody of the child. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested
Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested

Five people are in custody following the latest smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery targeting businesses in the GTHA, this time in Ancaster. Hamilton Police officers were called to a robbery at Ancaster...

1h ago

Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic
Jobless rate reaches 6.8% in November, highest since January 2017 outside of pandemic

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent last month as more people looked for work in a weak job market. Statistics Canada’s November labour force survey says the jobless rate last month...

1h ago

Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid backlog

Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike. Purolator said in an email that severe weather...

5h ago

Toronto woman charged in alleged parental abduction, child located
Toronto woman charged in alleged parental abduction, child located

A woman from Toronto has been charged in an alleged parental abduction, police said on Friday. It was reported that on Dec. 2, a court order was issued giving the father full custody of the child. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Concern growing over rise in violent smash and grabs at GTA malls
Concern growing over rise in violent smash and grabs at GTA malls

The videos are shocking, and the crimes are putting innocent people at risk. Shauna Hunt with a deeper look into the smash and grab robberies that have been terrorizing shoppers and mall workers across the GTA.

16h ago

2:43
Premier Ford set to give municipalities the power to clear encampments
Premier Ford set to give municipalities the power to clear encampments

New legislation would allow local officials throughout Ontario to "dismantle" homeless encampments in the name of public safety. Mark McAllister has the details and concerns from advocates.

16h ago

2:08
Boissonnault questioned over pretendian allegations
Boissonnault questioned over pretendian allegations

Randy Boissonnault attempted to defend himself against allegations that he's misrepresented his heritage, at the Indigenous & Northern Affairs Committee. But nobody outside the Liberal Party seemed convinced by the former Minister.

16h ago

1:33
Manhunt continues after murder of healthcare CEO
Manhunt continues after murder of healthcare CEO

Police in New York appear to be making headway on identifying the person who killed the CEO of a healthcare company. Laura Aguierre looks at the new evidence.

17h ago

0:52
Why has Bitcoin surged to a new high?
Why has Bitcoin surged to a new high?

Bitcoin has reached a new high, topping the $100,000 dollar U.S mark for the first time ever. As Business Editor Mike Eppel explains, the sudden surge has a lot to do with Donald Trump's upcoming move into the White House.

21h ago

More Videos