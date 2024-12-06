Ontario government is not unlawfully locking out provincial engineers: labour board

A file photo of Queen's Park. The 2024 Ontario budget will be tabled in the legislature Tuesday afternoon.
By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2024 1:53 pm.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board says the government is not unlawfully locking out provincial engineers who are taking part in rotating strikes.

Members of the Professional Engineers Government of Ontario (PEGO) filed a complaint with the board last month alleging the government effectively suspended the workers by telling them they can’t return to work “until further notice by the employer.”

The engineers had been participating in rotating strikes asthey negotiate a new contract by stopping work on Highway 413 and Bradford Bypass projects.

The labour board says it was not satisfied that the government was unlawfully locking out or threatening to lock out the engineers and dismissed their application.

A spokeswoman for Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney says the government continues to work on a fair deal with the engineers.

PEGO did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but have said they are seeking significant pay raises as they sometimes earn half of what similar positions at municipalities earn.

Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham
Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there's been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region. This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck...

5m ago

Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario
Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario

Ontario Public Health say whooping couch cases, or pertussis, in 2024 were the highest that has been observed since 2007. As of Nov 7, there were 1,475 cases, 1,251 which were confirmed between Jan...

4h ago

Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation
Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation

 Hamilton police say they've shut down an alleged ''open air`` drug market after a five-week project that led to the arrests of 57 people and more than 100 charges. Police say the King and East area...

1h ago

Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says
Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says

TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian organizers say charges against four of the five activists arrested for protesting last year's Giller Prize have been withdrawn. The group CanLit Responds announced the move...

36m ago

