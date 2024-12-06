Truck crashes through Ancaster jewellery store in latest smash-and-grab robbery, 5 arrested

Ancaster jewellery
Hamilton police arrested five people following a robbery at Ancaster Jewellers on Dec. 5, 2024 where they reversed a car into the front window of the store. Photo: CHCH.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 6, 2024 8:53 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 9:46 am.

Five people are in custody following the latest smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery targeting businesses in the GTHA, this time in Ancaster.

Hamilton Police officers were called to a robbery at Ancaster Jewellers just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, where the driver of a truck reversed and crashed through the front window.

It’s alleged that the suspects pointed a firearm at the store owner before smashing the display cases. The owner was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five suspects were arrested at the scene. Hamilton Police released no other details.

Yesterday’s incident in Ancaster follows several recent and similar smash-and-grab robberies at jewellery stores in the GTA, with the suspects primarily targeting malls.

On Nov. 30, a group attended Peoples Jewellers at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke and allegedly robbed several high-priced items before fleeing the mall. No arrests have been made to date.

On Dec. 3, another Peoples Jewellers store was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery, this time at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, where a bystander captured the theft on video. York Regional Police investigators say they’re looking for five suspects—four in the store and a getaway driver who remained in the vehicle, which police say was previously stolen.

One day later, a group of suspects attended Lukfook Jewellery in Markville Shopping Centre and allegedly stole several items before fleeing. Six people were arrested.

