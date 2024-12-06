Man, 62, dies in crash with dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 6, 2024 12:11 pm.

A 62-year-old man has died following a crash with a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Durham police were called to Kennedy and Bethesda roads around 12 p.m. on December 5 after a crash between a dump truck and a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been laid at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

