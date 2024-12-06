Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says news information proves her son is alive

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2024 4:00 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 4:20 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria for more than a decade, said Friday that she was confident her son was alive, citing information she said had come from a “significant source” that she did not identify but that had been vetted by the U.S. government and treated as credible.

“He is being cared for and he is well — we do know that,” Debra Tice said.

Tice’s mother and other relatives spoke at an event Friday following a White House meeting with national security officials that unfolded amid turmoil in Syria, as insurgent fighters who have already captured the northern city of Aleppo, the country’s largest, are pressing their march against President Bashar Assad’s forces.

“The news we’re hearing from the Middle East is the kind of thing that can unsettle a mom,” Debra Tice said, later adding, “When I think about war, I never have a happy moment.”

Austin Tice’s sister, Naomi, said she asked officials whether there was a way to leverage the unrest to help secure Austin’s freedom. “We were basically just told that we need to wait and see how it pans out” — a response she called “beyond frustrating.”

Tice’s father, Marc, echoed that sentiment, noting that meetings this week with White House and State Department officials had devolved into finger-pointing and frustration.

“We have seen what real commitment looks like. We’ve seen it in Russia. We’ve seen it in China, seen in Venezuela, you see it in Gaza,” he said, referring to places where hostages have been released in recent months. “And we’ve yet to see it for us.”

He, too, declined to speak about the information pointing to his son being alive but said, “We are confident that this information is fresh. It indicated as late as earlier this year that Austin is alive and being cared for. And we do hope to make as much of this public as we can.”

Tice, who is from Houston and whose work had been published by The Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and other outlets, disappeared in August 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus.

A video released weeks later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men and saying, “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since. Syria has publicly denied that it was holding him.

In the final months of the Trump administration, two U.S. officials — the government’s top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens, and Kash Patel, now Trump’s pick to lead the FBI — made a secret visit to Damascus to seek information on Tice and other Americans who have disappeared in Syria.

It was the highest-level talk in years between the U.S. and Assad’s government, though Syrian officials offered no meaningful information on Tice.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio

Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people arrested following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end last month. According to court...

52m ago

Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'
Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to "unexpected challenges" encountered by work crews. In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced...

1h ago

Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham
Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there's been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region. This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck...

2h ago

Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton
Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton

 A woman is facing nearly 100 charges in the deaths of five dogs and the distress of two dozen other canines at a Hamilton boarding service.  Ontario's solicitor general says 96 charges have been...

27m ago

Top Stories

Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio

Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people arrested following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end last month. According to court...

52m ago

Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'
Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to "unexpected challenges" encountered by work crews. In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced...

1h ago

Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham
Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there's been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region. This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck...

2h ago

Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton
Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton

 A woman is facing nearly 100 charges in the deaths of five dogs and the distress of two dozen other canines at a Hamilton boarding service.  Ontario's solicitor general says 96 charges have been...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Snow squalls taper as bitter wind chills return
Snow squalls taper as bitter wind chills return

Double-digit wind chills to start the day which will feature sunny breaks and the chance of some flurries to go along with the cold temperatures.

22h ago

2:16
Concern growing over rise in violent smash and grabs at GTA malls
Concern growing over rise in violent smash and grabs at GTA malls

The videos are shocking, and the crimes are putting innocent people at risk. Shauna Hunt with a deeper look into the smash and grab robberies that have been terrorizing shoppers and mall workers across the GTA.

23h ago

2:38
Toronto WNBA team gets a name
Toronto WNBA team gets a name

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Toronto's WNBA President Teresa Resch about the teams name and logo.

23h ago

2:43
Premier Ford set to give municipalities the power to clear encampments
Premier Ford set to give municipalities the power to clear encampments

New legislation would allow local officials throughout Ontario to "dismantle" homeless encampments in the name of public safety. Mark McAllister has the details and concerns from advocates.

23h ago

2:08
Boissonnault questioned over pretendian allegations
Boissonnault questioned over pretendian allegations

Randy Boissonnault attempted to defend himself against allegations that he's misrepresented his heritage, at the Indigenous & Northern Affairs Committee. But nobody outside the Liberal Party seemed convinced by the former Minister.

23h ago

More Videos