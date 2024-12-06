Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge
A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. HPS

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 6, 2024 2:10 pm.

 Hamilton police say they’ve shut down an alleged ”open air“ drug market after a five-week project that led to the arrests of 57 people and more than 100 charges.

Police say the King and East area of the city has been the subject of numerous complaints about alleged drug dealing and petty crime, with many of the suspected activities taking place near a local park and elementary school.

They allege the drug market “preyed on multiple vulnerable people” and appeared to operate like a business, with various roles and shift changes.

Police say over the course of five weeks, 57 people were arrested and 103 charges were laid, and officers also seized numerous drugs.

They say it appears the alleged operation “worked within current legislation,” with those involved carrying small amounts of drugs to ensure they wouldn’t be held in custody if caught.

Police say their project involved working with the city to remove fencing that provided cover, install new fencing to restrict access and improve lighting in the area.

