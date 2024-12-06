World’s oldest-known wild bird lays an egg in Hawaii at age 74

Wisdom, the legendary Laysan albatross or mōlī, stands at center over her recently laid egg with other seabirds around the ground nest on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 in Honolulu. (Dan Rapp/USFWS via AP)

By Hallie Golden, The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2024 2:37 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 3:08 pm.

The oldest known wild bird in the world has laid an egg at the ripe age of about 74, her first in four years, U.S. wildlife officials said.

The long-winged seabird named Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, returned to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge at the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian Archipelago and laid what experts estimate may be her 60th egg, the Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post this week.

Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, had returned to the atoll in the Pacific Ocean to lay and hatch eggs since 2006. Laysan albatrosses mate for life and lay one egg per year. But Akeakamai has not been seen for several years and Wisdom began interacting with another male when she returned last week, officials said.

“We are optimistic that the egg will hatch,” Jonathan Plissner, supervisory wildlife biologist at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge said in a statement. Every year, millions of seabirds return to the refuge to nest and raise their young.

Albatross parents take turns incubating an egg for about two months. Chicks fly out to sea about five to six months after hatching. They spend most of their lives flying over the ocean and feeding on squid and fish eggs.

Wisdom was first banded as an adult in 1956 and has raised as many as 30 chicks, Plissner said.

The typical lifespan of a Laysan albatross is 68 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This story has been corrected to say albtross eggs incubate for about two months, not seven.


Top Stories

Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham
Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there's been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region. This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck...

7m ago

Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario
Whooping cough cases highest rate recorded since 2007 in Ontario

Ontario Public Health say whooping couch cases, or pertussis, in 2024 were the highest that has been observed since 2007. As of Nov 7, there were 1,475 cases, 1,251 which were confirmed between Jan...

4h ago

Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says
Charges against four of five Giller Prize protesters dropped, arts group says

TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian organizers say charges against four of the five activists arrested for protesting last year's Giller Prize have been withdrawn. The group CanLit Responds announced the move...

38m ago

Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation
Police say 57 arrested, 103 charges laid in Hamilton drug market investigation

 Hamilton police say they've shut down an alleged ''open air`` drug market after a five-week project that led to the arrests of 57 people and more than 100 charges. Police say the King and East area...

1h ago

