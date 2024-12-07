3 people injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Police at the scene of a shooting. (Joe Lotocki/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 7, 2024 9:24 am.

Toronto police say at least three were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at approximately 5:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located three people who had been shot. One person was arrested at the scene and recovered two firearms.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the individuals is said to be in critical condition.

No other details have been released.

