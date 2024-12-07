3 people injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Posted December 7, 2024 9:24 am.
Toronto police say at least three were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at approximately 5:19 a.m.
Upon arrival, police located three people who had been shot. One person was arrested at the scene and recovered two firearms.
All three victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the individuals is said to be in critical condition.
No other details have been released.