Toronto, parts of GTA under winter weather travel advisory

Snow is seen on the roadway
Snow is seen on the roadway in this undated photo. UNSPLASH/Courtney Chestnut

By John Marchesan

Posted December 7, 2024 4:06 pm.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says Toronto and Mississauga could see accumulations of up to 5 centimetres starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

“Areas like Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Uxbridge, and Peterborough can expect some steady snow and gusty winds that could make travel difficult due to reduced visibility,” said 680NewsRadio meteorologist Carl Lam. “Accumulations will generally be closer to 5 centimetres closer to the lake but higher totals will be possible for areas northeast like the Kawarthas and Peterborough that could be between 5 to 10 centimetres.”

According to Environment Canada, the snow will progress southeastward through the afternoon before tapering off early this evening.

Meanwhile, a Special Weather Statement is in effect for the Niagara Falls region with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h expected this evening and continuing into Sunday morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers
Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers

Toronto police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which someone is pretending to be a Toronto police officer and requesting personal information. Police say the caller ID shows a phone...

52m ago

Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Caledon that killed one person and injured four others. Officers say the crash happened just before midnight on Friday near Highway 10...

2h ago

3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto
3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto

Toronto police say at least three men were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an after-hours bar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at approximately...

4h ago

Pope creates 21 cardinals, including Toronto's Francis Leo, to carry out his reform plans
Pope creates 21 cardinals, including Toronto's Francis Leo, to carry out his reform plans

Pope Francis on Saturday installed 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his reform agenda: A Dominican preacher who acted as the spiritual father for Francis' recent gathering of bishops,...

30m ago

Top Stories

Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers
Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers

Toronto police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which someone is pretending to be a Toronto police officer and requesting personal information. Police say the caller ID shows a phone...

52m ago

Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Caledon that killed one person and injured four others. Officers say the crash happened just before midnight on Friday near Highway 10...

2h ago

3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto
3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto

Toronto police say at least three men were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an after-hours bar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at approximately...

4h ago

Pope creates 21 cardinals, including Toronto's Francis Leo, to carry out his reform plans
Pope creates 21 cardinals, including Toronto's Francis Leo, to carry out his reform plans

Pope Francis on Saturday installed 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his reform agenda: A Dominican preacher who acted as the spiritual father for Francis' recent gathering of bishops,...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Snow could impact travel across the GTA Saturday afternoon
Snow could impact travel across the GTA Saturday afternoon

Periods of snow on Saturday with travel across the GTA largely impacted in the afternoon into the evening.

21h ago

2:21
Purolator and UPS pause certain shipments amid backlog from Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS pause certain shipments amid backlog from Canada Post strike

Holiday packages are now at risk of being further delayed with both Purolator and UPS announcing they are pausing certain shipments, in an effort to cope with the overwhelming backlog of the Canada Post strike. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

22h ago

3:07
Drivers raise concerns over Uber's new payment model
Drivers raise concerns over Uber's new payment model

It’s been two months since Uber introduced upfront fares. And as our Michelle Mackey reports, advocates and drivers say it's no longer clear how Uber is determining their payment or customer prices.

22h ago

2:32
University of Toronto study examines soaring costs to build transit
University of Toronto study examines soaring costs to build transit

A new study released by the University of Toronto's School of Cities is looking at how the costs to build transit in Canada have soared in the past couple of decades. Nick Westoll has more on the study's findings.

23h ago

2:54
Jobless rate rises as potential interest rate cut looms
Jobless rate rises as potential interest rate cut looms

Canada's jobless rate has reached a level we haven't seen in years. Business Editor Kris McCusker looks at whether that will have an impact on a potential interest rate cut.

23h ago

More Videos