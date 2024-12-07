Toronto, parts of GTA under winter weather travel advisory

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says Toronto and Mississauga could see accumulations of up to 5 centimetres starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

“Areas like Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Uxbridge, and Peterborough can expect some steady snow and gusty winds that could make travel difficult due to reduced visibility,” said 680NewsRadio meteorologist Carl Lam. “Accumulations will generally be closer to 5 centimetres closer to the lake but higher totals will be possible for areas northeast like the Kawarthas and Peterborough that could be between 5 to 10 centimetres.”

According to Environment Canada, the snow will progress southeastward through the afternoon before tapering off early this evening.

Meanwhile, a Special Weather Statement is in effect for the Niagara Falls region with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h expected this evening and continuing into Sunday morning.