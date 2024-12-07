US announces nearly $1 billion more in longer-term weapons support for Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan at the Pentagon, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2024 4:37 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2024 4:55 pm.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The United States will provide nearly $1 billion more in longer-term weapons support to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday as the Biden administration rushes to spend all the congressionally approved money it has left to bolster Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

The latest package will include more drones and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that the U.S. has provided. While these weapons are critically needed now, they will be funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays for longer-term systems to be put on contract.

The weapon systems purchased are often intended to support Ukraine’s future military capabilities, not make an immediate difference on the battlefield.

The $1 billion package is on top of an additional $725 million in U.S. military assistance, including counter-drone systems and HIMARS munitions, announced Monday that would be drawn from the Pentagon’s stockpiles to more quickly get to the front lines.

Ukraine is facing an intensified onslaught by Russia, which is now using thousands of North Korean troops to augment its fight to take back the Kursk region. Moscow also has launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile and regularly strikes Kyiv’s civilian infrastructure.

With questions about whether Trump will maintain military support to Ukraine, the Biden administration has been trying to spend every dollar remaining from a massive foreign aid bill passed earlier this year to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible.

“This administration has made its choice. So has a bipartisan coalition in Congress. The next administration must make its own choice,” Austin said at an annual gathering of national security officials, defense firms and lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Trump had a hastily arranged meeting Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France’s Emmanuel Macron while in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Macron and other European leaders are trying to persuade Trump to maintain support for Ukraine.

Trump, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has criticized U.S. aid for Ukraine and called for bringing a quick end to the war, raising concerns in Ukraine about what terms may be laid out for any future negotiations.

Austin said he was “confident that President Reagan would have stood on the side of Ukraine, American security and human freedom.”

It was one of Austin’s last major speeches as President Joe Biden’s defense secretary and a cap to his more than 41 years serving as a soldier and general.

Under Austin’s watch, the Pentagon in 2022 launched a regular meeting that now counts more than 50 countries to figure out how to get the tens of millions of rounds of ammunition and billions of dollars in advanced weaponry to Ukraine. Without that flow of support, it’s possible the country would have fallen to Russia after it invaded in February 2022.

“Together, we have helped Ukraine survive an all-out assault by the largest military in Europe,” Austin said.

Before Saturday’s announcement, there was roughly $8 billion left to use to pull existing weapons out of U.S. stockpiles and to put additional weapons on contract to help Ukraine.

“We’re not going to stop Putin by telling Ukraine we aren’t going to give you anything more,” Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said at a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, parts of GTA under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto, parts of GTA under winter weather travel advisory

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and parts of eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says Toronto and Mississauga could see accumulations of up to 5 centimetres starting Saturday...

1h ago

Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers
Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers

Toronto police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which someone is pretending to be a Toronto police officer and requesting personal information. Police say the caller ID shows a phone...

53m ago

Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Caledon that killed one person and injured four others. Officers say the crash happened just before midnight on Friday near Highway 10...

2h ago

3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto
3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto

Toronto police say at least three men were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an after-hours bar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at approximately...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, parts of GTA under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto, parts of GTA under winter weather travel advisory

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and parts of eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says Toronto and Mississauga could see accumulations of up to 5 centimetres starting Saturday...

1h ago

Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers
Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers

Toronto police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which someone is pretending to be a Toronto police officer and requesting personal information. Police say the caller ID shows a phone...

53m ago

Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Caledon that killed one person and injured four others. Officers say the crash happened just before midnight on Friday near Highway 10...

2h ago

3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto
3 people shot at an after-hours bar in Toronto

Toronto police say at least three men were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an after-hours bar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at approximately...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Snow could impact travel across the GTA Saturday afternoon
Snow could impact travel across the GTA Saturday afternoon

Periods of snow on Saturday with travel across the GTA largely impacted in the afternoon into the evening.

21h ago

2:21
Purolator and UPS pause certain shipments amid backlog from Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS pause certain shipments amid backlog from Canada Post strike

Holiday packages are now at risk of being further delayed with both Purolator and UPS announcing they are pausing certain shipments, in an effort to cope with the overwhelming backlog of the Canada Post strike. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

22h ago

3:07
Drivers raise concerns over Uber's new payment model
Drivers raise concerns over Uber's new payment model

It’s been two months since Uber introduced upfront fares. And as our Michelle Mackey reports, advocates and drivers say it's no longer clear how Uber is determining their payment or customer prices.

23h ago

2:32
University of Toronto study examines soaring costs to build transit
University of Toronto study examines soaring costs to build transit

A new study released by the University of Toronto's School of Cities is looking at how the costs to build transit in Canada have soared in the past couple of decades. Nick Westoll has more on the study's findings.

23h ago

2:54
Jobless rate rises as potential interest rate cut looms
Jobless rate rises as potential interest rate cut looms

Canada's jobless rate has reached a level we haven't seen in years. Business Editor Kris McCusker looks at whether that will have an impact on a potential interest rate cut.

23h ago

More Videos