1 critically injured, 1 in custody following east end shooting
Posted December 8, 2024 7:28 pm.
Last Updated December 8, 2024 7:51 pm.
One person is in custody following a shooting in the east end on Sunday night.
Police were called to Jones Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports someone had been shot.
When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
Investigators say one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. The age and gender of the suspect was not revealed.
No further details as to what led up to the shooting have been released.