1 critically injured, 1 in custody following east end shooting

One person is in custody following a shooting in the east end on Sunday night.

Police were called to Jones Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports someone had been shot.

When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Investigators say one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. The age and gender of the suspect was not revealed.

No further details as to what led up to the shooting have been released.