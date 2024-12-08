Border control and tariffs: Quebec Premier François Legault meets Trump in Paris

Quebec Premier Legault posted a photo on social media, as shown in this image, of himself shaking hands with U.S. resident-elect Donald Trump during his visit to the French capital for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Premier's Office*MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2024 1:23 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2024 1:35 pm.

Quebec Premier François Legault says he met U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in Paris and they discussed border control and a proposed tariff on Canadian goods.

Legault posted a photo on social media of himself shaking hands with Trump during his visit to the French capital for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump has promised to impose a punishing 25 per cent tariff on Canada if it doesn’t improve security at the border and stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs.

The meeting came as a number of world leaders were in Paris to celebrate the restoration of the historic cathedral widely considered to be a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.

Legault also crossed paths with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been named to lead a government efficiency department in the next Trump administration.

The premier says he expressed Quebec’s support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy, and discussed electric vehicles and international trade with Musk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station
Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station

There is no subway service on both Line 1 and Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station as police investigate reports of a suspicious package. Toronto police were called to the station around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after...

DEVELOPING

6m ago

Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people. In a social media post on X on Sunday, Trudeau said the fall of the Assad dictatorship...

49m ago

Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim
Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon. Officers received a call for “unknown...

1h ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

7h ago

