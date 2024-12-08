Canadian border officers searching for 3 escaped Chilean nationals

Police and Canadian border officials are searching for three Chilean nationals who escaped from an immigration holding centre in Quebec.

Canada Border Services Agency says 30-year-old Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas, 36-year-old Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda and 29-year-old Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez fled the Laval Immigration Holding Centre on Saturday night.

The CBSA did not say how they escaped or why they were detained.

“Arrest warrants have been issued and the Canada Border Services Agency is working with police forces to locate the three individuals as soon as possible,” the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say the public should not attempt to apprehend the individuals if spotted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Québec.

A provincial police spokesman confirmed that an investigation was ongoing, adding that the men hadn’t been located as of Sunday afternoon.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report