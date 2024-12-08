Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for areas north of Toronto.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation to Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Caledon, Northern York Region, and Newmarket, starting as freezing rain Monday morning.

Accumulations of two to four millimetres are expected on some surfaces, such as highways and roads, making them icy and slippery.

“The freezing rain is expected to transition to rain or drizzle as temperatures climb above the freezing mark throughout the day,” said the national weather service. “There is a potential for freezing drizzle through Monday evening as temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark, particularly over higher terrain.”

For areas near Lake Ontario, Monday is expected to be mostly a rain event.