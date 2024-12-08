Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto

Freezing rain accumulation is seen on a car
Freezing rain accumulation is seen on a car in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 8, 2024 5:42 pm.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for areas north of Toronto.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation to Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Caledon, Northern York Region, and Newmarket, starting as freezing rain Monday morning.

Accumulations of two to four millimetres are expected on some surfaces, such as highways and roads, making them icy and slippery.

“The freezing rain is expected to transition to rain or drizzle as temperatures climb above the freezing mark throughout the day,” said the national weather service. “There is a potential for freezing drizzle through Monday evening as temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark, particularly over higher terrain.”

For areas near Lake Ontario, Monday is expected to be mostly a rain event.

Top Stories

Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim
Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon. Officers received a call for “unknown...

3h ago

Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people. In a social media post on X on Sunday, Trudeau said the fall of the Assad dictatorship...

3h ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

10h ago

MP Jamil Jivani meets U.S. vice president-elect amid Trump's tariff threats
MP Jamil Jivani meets U.S. vice president-elect amid Trump's tariff threats

A Conservative member of Parliament met with Donald Trump's second-in-command over the weekend as Canada prepares for the U.S. president-elect's return to the White House next month amid threats of devastating...

1h ago

