Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 including children

Palestinian women mourn over victims following an Israeli bombardment, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted December 8, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2024 3:10 pm.

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 14 people including children Sunday, Palestinian health officials said, while the bombing of a hospital in northern Gaza wounded a half-dozen patients.

Israel’s military continues its latest offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza, whose remaining Palestinians have been almost completely cut off from the rest of the territory amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

One airstrike flattened a residential building in the urban Bureij refugee camp Sunday afternoon, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah, where the casualties were taken.

At least nine people were killed including six children and a woman. An Associated Press journalist saw the bodies at the hospital’s morgue.

Earlier on Sunday, another Israeli strike hit a tent in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least five people including two parents and their two children, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

In northern Gaza, the Health Ministry said a bombing targeted the Indonesian Hospital wounding six patients, one of them seriously. It is the largest hospital north of Gaza City.

“We demand international protection for hospitals, patients and medical staff,” the ministry said in a statement that also urged safe passage to and from hospitals, more medical supplies and fuel and safe evacuation of the wounded.

The Israeli military Sunday evening said it was unaware of any attack on the Indonesian Hospital “in the last three to four hours.”

Meanwhile, the military said it briefly closed the key Kerem Shalom crossing after fighters launched mortar shells several meters (feet) from the nearby humanitarian corridor toward its troops. It said Gaza’s main cargo crossing was reopened after those who fired were “eliminated,” though it added that the arrival and distribution of humanitarian aid was delayed.

Kerem Shalom is the only crossing between Israel and Gaza that is designed for cargo shipments and has been the main artery for aid since the Rafah crossing with Egypt was shut in May. Last month, nearly two-thirds of aid entering Gaza came through Kerem Shalom.

A second cold, rainy winter is beginning in Gaza, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in squalid tent camps and reliant on international aid.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 45,600 Palestinians in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station
Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station

There is no subway service on both Line 1 and Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station as police investigate reports of a suspicious package. Toronto police were called to the station around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after...

DEVELOPING

6m ago

Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people. In a social media post on X on Sunday, Trudeau said the fall of the Assad dictatorship...

49m ago

Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim
Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon. Officers received a call for “unknown...

1h ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

7h ago

