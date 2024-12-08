Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Police have released an image of 26-year-old Phoenix Macrae-Therien.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 8, 2024 2:18 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2024 2:19 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon.

Officers received a call for “unknown trouble” in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, the victim was confined inside a nearby apartment where they were allegedly choked, threatened and assaulted.

Police say the victim was able to escape and contacted authorities shortly after. However, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

On Sunday, police issued a press release where they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Phoenix Macrae-Therien of Toronto. They are facing five charges, including forcible confinement, three counts of assault with a weapon, assault, choking and uttering threats.

Police say Macrae-Therien and the victim were known to each other, but no other details have been provided.

Macrae-Therien is described as six-foot-two with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair. They were last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater with a yellow star on the front and a blue backpack.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station
Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station

There is no subway service on both Line 1 and Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station as police investigate reports of a suspicious package. Toronto police were called to the station around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after...

DEVELOPING

6m ago

Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people. In a social media post on X on Sunday, Trudeau said the fall of the Assad dictatorship...

49m ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

7h ago

Nobel recipient Geoffrey Hinton wishes he thought of AI safety sooner
Nobel recipient Geoffrey Hinton wishes he thought of AI safety sooner

Geoffrey Hinton says he doesn’t regret the work he did that laid the foundations of artificial intelligence, but wishes he thought of safety sooner. The British-Canadian computer scientist often called...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station
Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station

There is no subway service on both Line 1 and Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station as police investigate reports of a suspicious package. Toronto police were called to the station around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after...

DEVELOPING

6m ago

Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people. In a social media post on X on Sunday, Trudeau said the fall of the Assad dictatorship...

49m ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

7h ago

Nobel recipient Geoffrey Hinton wishes he thought of AI safety sooner
Nobel recipient Geoffrey Hinton wishes he thought of AI safety sooner

Geoffrey Hinton says he doesn’t regret the work he did that laid the foundations of artificial intelligence, but wishes he thought of safety sooner. The British-Canadian computer scientist often called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Temperatures warming throughout the week
Temperatures warming throughout the week

Cloudy Sunday as heavy rain comes to the GTA on Monday.

20h ago

4:07
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA

Rhianne Campbell spoke to one expert who says a holistic approach is necessary to tackle this type of organized crime.

20h ago

2:11
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity

With food insecurity at an all-time high, Second Harvest held their annual Helping Hands holiday event, to ensure that no family goes hungry this holiday season. As Catalina Gillies explains, it’s not only a way for the organization to give back but

20h ago

2:39
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus

The escalating conflict in Syria continue to grow -- as rebels carry on marching across the country. We take a look at the latest movements from both sides -- and how civilians are managing amid the surging civil unrest. 

20h ago

2:28
Future for South Korea's President remains uncertain after impeachment vote
Future for South Korea's President remains uncertain after impeachment vote

South Korea's President has survived an impeachment vote, but his own party signals it will work towards removing him out of office. Rhianne Campbell explains how the country's political future remains uncertain.

21h ago

More Videos