Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon.

Officers received a call for “unknown trouble” in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, the victim was confined inside a nearby apartment where they were allegedly choked, threatened and assaulted.

Police say the victim was able to escape and contacted authorities shortly after. However, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

On Sunday, police issued a press release where they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Phoenix Macrae-Therien of Toronto. They are facing five charges, including forcible confinement, three counts of assault with a weapon, assault, choking and uttering threats.

Police say Macrae-Therien and the victim were known to each other, but no other details have been provided.

Macrae-Therien is described as six-foot-two with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair. They were last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater with a yellow star on the front and a blue backpack.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.