Understanding the science behind Hinton and Hopfield’s Nobel Prize in physics

Nobel laureates in physics Geoffrey Hinton, left, and John J. Hopfield attend a Nobel Prize lecture in physics in Aula Magna, Stockholm University, Sweden, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS//TT News Agency-Pontus Lundahl via AP

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2024 10:56 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2024 11:32 am.

British-Canadian computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton and co-laureate John Hopfield are set to receive the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday in Stockholm.

The pair landed the accolade because they used physics to develop artificial neural networks, which help computers learn without having to program them.

These networks form the foundation of machine learning, a computer science that relies on data and algorithms to help artificial intelligence mimic the human brain.

Hinton and Hopfield’s path to the Nobel began when Hopfield, who is now a professor emeritus at Princeton University, invented a network in 1982 that could store and reconstruct images in data.

The Hopfield network uses associate memory, which humans use to remember what something looks like when it’s not in front of them or to conjure up a word they know but seldom use.

The network can mirror this process because it stores patterns and has a method for recreating them.

When the network is given an incomplete or slightly distorted pattern, the method then searches for the stored pattern that is most similar to recreate data.

This means if a computer was shown, for example, a photo of dog where only part of the animal was visible, it could use the network to piece together the missing part of the image and recognize it was depicting a dog.

Hinton, who was working at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in 1985, used the Hopfield network as the foundation for a new network he called the Boltzmann machine.

Its name came from the nineteenth-century physicist Ludwig Boltzmann.

The Boltzmann machine learns from examples, rather than instructions, and when trained, can recognize familiar characteristics in information, even if it has not seen that data before.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which gives out the Nobel, likens this to how humans may be able to identify someone as a relative of one of their friends, even if they’ve never met this person before, because of they share similar traits.

The Boltzmann machine works in a similar way, classifying images or creating new examples based on the patterns it was trained on. This kind of technology can help suggest films or television shows based on a user’s preferences and past viewing history

The Hopfield network and Boltzmann machine are considered to have laid the groundwork for modern AI.

Hinton, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, went on to win the A.M. Turing Award, known as the Nobel Prize of computing, with fellow Canadian Yoshua Bengio and American Yan LeCun in 2018. He is often called the godfather of AI.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible

Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so. An updated travel advisory is warning people to avoid the Middle Eastern country due to...

1h ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

4h ago

Car catches on fire after 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Car catches on fire after 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough on Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue just south of Ellesmere Road at approximately...

1h ago

Sharp rise in jewellery store robberies across GTHA has legal experts calling for community level solutions
Sharp rise in jewellery store robberies across GTHA has legal experts calling for community level solutions

With a total of five smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies across the GTHA in the past week, legal experts say it's time to look at the root cause of the issue when it comes to finding solutions. The...

15h ago

Top Stories

Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible

Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so. An updated travel advisory is warning people to avoid the Middle Eastern country due to...

1h ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

4h ago

Car catches on fire after 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Car catches on fire after 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough on Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue just south of Ellesmere Road at approximately...

1h ago

Sharp rise in jewellery store robberies across GTHA has legal experts calling for community level solutions
Sharp rise in jewellery store robberies across GTHA has legal experts calling for community level solutions

With a total of five smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies across the GTHA in the past week, legal experts say it's time to look at the root cause of the issue when it comes to finding solutions. The...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Temperatures warming throughout the week
Temperatures warming throughout the week

Cloudy Sunday as heavy rain comes to the GTA on Monday.

17h ago

4:07
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA

Rhianne Campbell spoke to one expert who says a holistic approach is necessary to tackle this type of organized crime.

17h ago

2:11
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity

With food insecurity at an all-time high, Second Harvest held their annual Helping Hands holiday event, to ensure that no family goes hungry this holiday season. As Catalina Gillies explains, it’s not only a way for the organization to give back but

18h ago

2:39
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus

The escalating conflict in Syria continue to grow -- as rebels carry on marching across the country. We take a look at the latest movements from both sides -- and how civilians are managing amid the surging civil unrest. 

18h ago

2:10
Toronto police launch holiday R.I.D.E program
Toronto police launch holiday R.I.D.E program

Toronto Police are reminding drivers of the dangers of driving impaired. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

More Videos