Cineplex’s digital rentals business sold for ‘nominal proceeds’ to Swiss media firm

Cineplex Odeon Theater at Dundas Square in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 13, 2025 2:57 pm.

Cineplex Inc. says it has sold its digital rentals business to a subsidiary of CosmoBlue Media for “nominal proceeds.”

The Toronto-based theatre operator has not revealed the terms of the deal that quietly closed last month and handed the Swiss media company’s Canadian arm ownership of the Cineplex Store.

Cineplex spokesperson Michelle Saba says the company saw CosmoBlue as “a strategic buyer” for the store, which launched in 2008 as a way to sell DVDs and Blu-ray discs online. 

Saba says now was a good time to sell the business, which has evolved to focus on streaming, because such digital offerings have grown.

The sale will not scuttle service. Cineplex Store customers will continue to be able to access their libraries and rent movies through the platform.

The Cineplex Store name will remain for an interim period before it fully transitions over to CosmoBlue later this year.

Top Stories

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

1h ago

Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

9m ago

City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend. Officials say...

2h ago

Mississauga man in custody after puppies found in 'abysmal conditions'

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing animal cruelty charges after police discovered several puppies living in what they describe as abysmal conditions. Peel police say they received information on...

3h ago

