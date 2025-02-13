Foreign affairs minister travelling to France, Germany and Belgium

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks to reporters prior to a meeting during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Que., on Jan. 20, 2025. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is travelling to Europe today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 8:11 am.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is travelling to Europe today.

The minister will be in Europe until Feb. 18, traveling to France, Germany and Belgium to take part in conferences, meet with officials to discuss topics like geopolitical conflicts and foreign interference and speak in a roundtable on Arctic security.

Joly will start her trip in Paris on Thursday, where she and Canada’s newly-appointed Special Envoy for Syria Omar Alghabra will attend the Paris Conference on Syria. While in Paris, the minister will meet with Jean-Noël Barrot, minister for Europe and foreign affairs of France.

Joly will then be in Munich, Germany, where she will attend the Munich Security Conference from Feb. 14 to 16, speak at a roundtable on Arctic security and gather with other G7 foreign ministers as Canada takes on the presidency this year.

Joly will then travel to Brussels, Belgium, from Feb. 16 to 18, where she plans to meet with officials from the European Union, the European Commission, the European Parliament and NATO.

