Premiers to talk Arctic policy as Canadians continue diplomatic push in Washington

From left to right, Premier of Nunavut P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of the Northwest Territories R.J. Simpson, Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Premier of Québec François Legault, Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt, Premier of British Columbia David Eby, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Furey, and Premier of Yukon Ranj Pillai, pose for a group photograph before speaking to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 8:12 am.

Territorial premiers are making the case in Washington that Northern Canada is key to continental security, diplomacy and economic opportunity as Canadian leaders continue their diplomatic push against threatened U.S. tariffs.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok are set to take part in a discussion at the Wilson Center this morning on prospects for collaboration between Canada and the United States in the Arctic.

All 13 of Canada’s premiers were in the United States capital Wednesday for the first time in history – part of a diplomatic full-court press against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

The president signed executive orders Monday to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, including Canadian products, starting March 12.

The latest levy came during a one-month delay on Trump’s previous tariff threat of 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

It’s become increasingly clear from Trump’s repeated comments about the United States somehow absorbing Canada and Greenland that the president has an eye on Canada’s resources.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

22m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

46m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

46m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

40m ago

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

22m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

46m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

46m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

1h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

9h ago

2:30
Waterfront residents opposing 49-storey tower at the foot of Spadina

Some waterfront residents say a proposed 49-storey condo tower at the foot of one of the busiest downtown roads in the city is going to cause several issues for nearby buildings and the entire neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

2:53
Heavy snow into Thursday, more snow this weekend

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto with the heaviest snow expected overnight. The snow could mix with ice pellets and freezing rain across some areas Thursday morning.

15h ago

2:39
Auto thefts are declining in Ontario, tell that to the guy who's had his car stolen six times

A new report shows auto thefts declined 17% in 2024, but they're still 'unreasonably high' according to experts. Brandon Choghri has the details, and the story of one GTA man who's had his car stolen six times.

15h ago

More Videos