Russia rejoices at Trump-Putin call as alarm bells ring in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2025 7:51 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 8:18 am.

Russian officials and state media took a triumphant tone Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump jettisoned three years of U.S. policy and announced he would likely meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal in the almost three-year war in Ukraine.

Trump’s change of tack seemed to identify Putin as the only player that matters in ending the fighting and looked set to sideline Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, as well as European governments, in any peace negotiations. The Ukrainian leader recently described that prospect as “very dangerous.”

Putin has been ostracized by the West since Russia’s Feb. 2022 invasion of its neighbour, and in 2023 the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes.

Here’s a look at some reactions to Wednesday’s events.

Russia rejoices at Putin’s spotlight role

“To us, the position of the current (U.S.) administration is much more appealing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Russian officials and state-backed media appeared triumphant after Wednesday’s call between Trump and Putin that lasted more than an hour.

“The presidents of Russia and the U.S. have talked at last. This is very important in and of itself,” the deputy chair of Russia’s National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an online statement.

Senior lawmaker Alexei Pushkov said that the call “will go down in the history of world politics and diplomacy.”

“I am sure that in Kyiv, Brussels, Paris and London they are now reading Trump’s lengthy statement on his conversation with Putin with horror and cannot believe their eyes,” Pushkov wrote on his messaging app.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti said in an opinion column: “The U.S. finally hurt Zelenskyy for real,” adding that Trump had found “common ground” with Putin.

“This means that the formula ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ — a sacred cow for Zelenskyy, the European Union and the previous U.S. administration — no longer exists. Moreover, the opinion of Kyiv and Brussels (the European Union) is of no interest to Trump at all,” it added.

Russian popular pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda went even further and published a column stating in the headline that “Trump signed Zelenskyy’s death sentence.”

“The myth of Russia as a ‘pariah’ in global politics, carefully inflated by Western propaganda, has burst with a bang,” the column said.

Alarm bells ring in Europe and NATO

Trump appears minded to make a deal over the heads of Ukraine and European governments.

He also effectively dashed Ukraine’s hopes of becoming part of NATO, which the alliance said less than a year ago was an “irreversible” step, or getting back the parts of its territory, estimated at close to 20% of the country, captured so far by the Russian army.

The U.S. administration’s approach to a potential settlement is notably close to Moscow’s vision of how the war should end. That has caused alarm and tension within the 32-nation NATO alliance and 27-nation European Union.

Some European governments who fear their countries could also be in the Kremlin’s crosshairs were alarmed by Washington’s new course, saying they must have a seat at the negotiating table.

“Ukraine, Europe and the United States should work on this together. TOGETHER,” Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media Wednesday.

Others balked at Trump’s overtures and poured cold water on his upbeat outlook.

“Just as Putin has no intention of stopping hostilities even during potential talks, we must maintain Western unity and increase support … to Ukraine, and political and economic pressure on Russia,” Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said. “Our actions must show that we are not changing course.”

A Ukrainian soldier is resigned to Trump and Putin talking

A soldier from Ukraine’s 53rd Brigade fighting in the eastern Donetsk region said it was normal for Trump and Putin to speak to each other.

“If dialogue is one way to influence the situation, then let them talk — but let it be meaningful enough for us to feel the results of those talks,” the soldier said, insisting on anonymity due to security risks for her family in occupied Ukrainian territory.

But she was skeptical about the negotiations, given the incompatible demands tabled in the past by Russia and Ukraine.

“The conditions are unacceptable for everyone. What we propose doesn’t work for them, and what they propose is unacceptable for us,” she said. “That’s why I, like probably every soldier here, believe this can only be resolved by force.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

20m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

44m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

43m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

37m ago

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

20m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

44m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

43m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

1h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

9h ago

2:30
Waterfront residents opposing 49-storey tower at the foot of Spadina

Some waterfront residents say a proposed 49-storey condo tower at the foot of one of the busiest downtown roads in the city is going to cause several issues for nearby buildings and the entire neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

2:53
Heavy snow into Thursday, more snow this weekend

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto with the heaviest snow expected overnight. The snow could mix with ice pellets and freezing rain across some areas Thursday morning.

15h ago

2:39
Auto thefts are declining in Ontario, tell that to the guy who's had his car stolen six times

A new report shows auto thefts declined 17% in 2024, but they're still 'unreasonably high' according to experts. Brandon Choghri has the details, and the story of one GTA man who's had his car stolen six times.

15h ago

More Videos