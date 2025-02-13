The boys of summer are back.

The Toronto Blue Jays officially kicked off the 2025 season on Thursday morning as pitchers and catchers reported to the team’s Player Development Complex in Dunedin, Fla.

Although the first full-squad workout doesn’t come until Feb. 18, a few position players were in the mix on Thursday, getting a jump on their preparation for the upcoming season.

After a busy off-season, all eyes Thursday were on Max Scherzer as the former Hall of Famer pulled on Blue Jays colours for the first time.

Toronto doesn’t take the field for game action until Feb. 22, when it welcomes the New York Yankees to Dunedin.

But in the meantime, here are some of the best sights and sounds from the official return of Blue Jays baseball.

Schneider confident Blue Jays are better on paper

Manager John Schneider got the day started with a piping-hot cup of optimism, with Toronto’s off-season acquisitions playing a key role in the hopes of a bounceback season.

“The additions of some players that have had really good success obviously sticks out,” Toronto’s skipper said when asked what’s going to be different about the 2025 squad.

“Between Max [Scherzer], Anthony [Santander] and [Andrés Giménez], you know, [Jeff] Hoffman, getting Yimi García back, a lot of good players in there.”

“I think just on paper, we’re better.”

The Blue Jays were linked to Juan Soto this offseason before he signed a mega deal with the New York Mets and were one of three finalists for Roki Sasaki, who ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club was also linked to first baseman Pete Alonso before he returned to Queens.

Chances of a contract extension for Vlad

Another hot topic over the next week will be the status of Vladmir Guerrero Jr. and the status of any extension talks ahead of the star first baseman’s Feb. 18-imposed deadline for negotiations.

“We all want Vlad to be here,” Schneider said. “I’ve said that. Ross [Atkins] has said that. I think just keep working towards it. Hopefully, it happens.”

General manager Ross Atkins also spoke to reporters and was asked about the state of contract negotiations.

“We’ve worked extremely hard on keeping Vlad here for a long time. That desire is strong, and we will continue to do that,” Atkins said.

Guerrero has stated that he won’t negotiate an extension with the team after a self-imposed deadline of Feb. 17. If a deal is not reached by then or by the end of the season, the 25-year-old will become a free agent.

“Anything I share decreases the likelihood of us getting something done, which is our goal,” Atkins added. “I can say that we have worked very hard, and Barry [Praver] has to find a way if there is one.”

Meanwhile, former player and Blue Jays infielder Gosuke Katoh is back in uniform as an assistant major league operations coordinator. He’ll be with the big league club this season to help with advanced scouting.