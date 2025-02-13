Trump’s threats against Canada could reduce visits to border peace garden

The International Peace Garden is shown near Boissevain, Man., on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 6:44 am.

BOISSEVAIN, Man. — The International Peace Garden that straddles the Canada-United States border has for more than 90 years been a quiet, pastoral place to celebrate friendship between the two countries.

People can stroll through flower gardens and see displays about international co-operation, often without noticing that they’ve crossed the border between Manitoba and North Dakota several times.

With U.S. President Donald Trump’s talk of imposing tariffs on Canada and making it the 51st state, some people are feeling a bit less neighbourly and saying they have no plans to visit this year.

“I have received strong emails from individuals in our local communities and cannot fault them for feeling the way they do,” Tim Chapman, the garden’s chief executive officer, wrote in a recent message to supporters.

In an interview, Chapman said the emails came from Canadians dismayed at rhetoric from south of the border.

The garden is a non-profit operation that raises money from admission fees, private donations and regular funding from state and provincial governments and Parks Canada.

It is a non-political place, stressed Chapman, that honours the people of both countries, not politicians or parties.

“We really don’t have any control over the political rhetoric that is obviously causing some feelings, but we can continue … to serve as an example of what friendly neighbours are,” he said.

The garden sits right on the border. A small creek that runs through the middle of the park, along with a cairn in one area, are the only real signs of any boundary. Roughly 35,000 people visit a year and the garden regularly hosts small conferences with attendees from the two countries.

One of the park’s displays contains damaged girders from the World Trade Center targeted in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. The display is, in part, a tribute to Canada’s support following the attack.

Visitors don’t have to formally enter the other country through a border crossing. The park entrance and driveway is on a short stretch of highway between Canada and U.S. customs offices. People only have to show identification to their home customs office after leaving the garden.

The mayor of Boissevain-Morton, a community on the Canadian side of the border, said she expects the garden will be hit by a lack of visitors because many have told her they’re not going to travel to the U.S. this year.

“If you’re not going across the line, what is the chance of going to the peace garden? “Judy Swanson asked.

“Usually you go there, you tour the garden and then you go across the border, either north or south.”

Chapman said that since he reached out to supporters, people on both sides of the border have responded positively and expressed a desire to visit.

“In one email that an individual sent … she just detailed that the garden is more important than ever — a place without borders where, for a few hours, life is as it’s supposed to be: free.'”

— By Steve Lambert in Winnipeg

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

25m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

48m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

48m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

42m ago

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

25m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

48m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

48m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

1h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

9h ago

2:30
Waterfront residents opposing 49-storey tower at the foot of Spadina

Some waterfront residents say a proposed 49-storey condo tower at the foot of one of the busiest downtown roads in the city is going to cause several issues for nearby buildings and the entire neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

2:53
Heavy snow into Thursday, more snow this weekend

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto with the heaviest snow expected overnight. The snow could mix with ice pellets and freezing rain across some areas Thursday morning.

15h ago

2:39
Auto thefts are declining in Ontario, tell that to the guy who's had his car stolen six times

A new report shows auto thefts declined 17% in 2024, but they're still 'unreasonably high' according to experts. Brandon Choghri has the details, and the story of one GTA man who's had his car stolen six times.

15h ago

More Videos