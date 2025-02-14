Conservative caucus meets in Ottawa as poll numbers slump and Trump’s threats loom

OTTAWA — Conservative MPs will meet on Parliament Hill this morning for the first time since December, returning to a much different political landscape than the one they left at the holiday break.

Parliament has been on pause since Jan. 6, the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to step down, triggering a Liberal leadership race.

Two weeks later, Donald Trump took over the White House while threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on imports of Canadian goods.

With all major contenders in the Liberal race promising to do away with the consumer carbon price, one of the Conservatives’ main attack lines — a pledge to “axe the tax” — has less resonance.

The Tories have held double-digit leads in the polls for more than 18 months but since Trudeau’s departure that lead has narrowed substantially.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to speak to his caucus this morning ahead of a planned “Canada First” rally in Ottawa on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press