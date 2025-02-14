Conservative caucus meets in Ottawa as poll numbers slump and Trump’s threats loom

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses his caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative MPs will meet on Parliament Hill this morning for the first time since December, returning to a much different political landscape than the one they left at the holiday break.

Parliament has been on pause since Jan. 6, the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to step down, triggering a Liberal leadership race.

Two weeks later, Donald Trump took over the White House while threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on imports of Canadian goods.

With all major contenders in the Liberal race promising to do away with the consumer carbon price, one of the Conservatives’ main attack lines — a pledge to “axe the tax” — has less resonance.

The Tories have held double-digit leads in the polls for more than 18 months but since Trudeau’s departure that lead has narrowed substantially.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to speak to his caucus this morning ahead of a planned “Canada First” rally in Ottawa on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

10h ago

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

7h ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Etobicoke

A man is dead following an industrial accident in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to a business in the Attwell Drive and Carlingview Road area just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Toronto police...

7h ago

City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend. Officials say...

12h ago

Top Stories

Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

10h ago

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

7h ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Etobicoke

A man is dead following an industrial accident in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to a business in the Attwell Drive and Carlingview Road area just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Toronto police...

7h ago

City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend. Officials say...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Calls for definitive action against downtown coyotes

Downtown residents are calling for an immediate and definitive action plan against coyotes as attacks on pet dogs become more frequent and more serious. Dilshad Burman reports.

13h ago

2:30
More snow on the way this weekend

Friday appears to be the calm before the next storm as a mix of sun and cloud gives way to flurries and light snow into Saturday with as much as 15 cm expected.

13h ago

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received up to 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

21h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

1:52
Raptors' Brandon Ingram excited for future with team

Brandon Ingram discussed why he signed a three-year deal with the team and his hopes for the franchise. Lindsay Dunn reports.

21h ago

More Videos