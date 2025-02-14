Speakers Corner

From dumped boats to an abandoned dock, City addressing issues near Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In today's Speakers Corner report, some worry a part of Toronto’s waterfront has become an unchecked dumping ground.

By Pat Taney

Posted February 14, 2025 12:29 pm.

In warmer climates, you’ll find Elliott Lerman most days at the south point of Regatta Road.

“I sail down here, wing foil, as part of the Toronto windsurfing club.”

Members like him have been dealing with an unexpected obstacle.

“It’s an 80 foot dock that was dumped here on Cherry Beach in the fall. It has since floated a bit downstream but is in disrepair and abandoned,” he said. “I have made calls to get it out of here but nobody has done anything about it.”

The dock was put in at Cherry Beach by the owner of a now defunct water taxi company, without proper authorization. It also isn’t the only issue people who use and care about this beach are concerned about. 

On Unwin Avenue — a road many use to access the beach — two large abandoned boats were tossed on the side of the road like garbage and left there for months.

One of them, a sailboat, had several yellow city citations tied to it but it has remained there since last fall.

“It’s concerning this stuff is just allowed to be dumped around here, it’s not a good start. It’s like graffiti. You get one little thing, and then more people start doing it.”

A spokesperson for PortsToronto says the dock has been on their radar for quite some time.

“It was placed on City of Toronto property last fall at Cherry Beach without the required permissions,” a spokesperson tells Speakers Corner. “In response, PortsToronto made efforts to pull the dock off the beach, but the structure was firmly aground at the time. We have repeatedly engaged with the dock owner however there has been no resolution to date.”

The spokesperson said they will work with the City of Toronto and continue to pressure the dock’s owner to get it taken care of, promising it will be by the 2025 boating season, but did not say if the owner will face any fines or other penalties.

City staff say they also were aware of the discarded boats on Unwin Avenue, which violate the city’s municipal code.

“The City of Toronto has investigated the boats that were left on the public right-of-way on Unwin Avenue to determine if there was evidence to identify the owners.”

The spokesperson went on to say they could not track down the owners.

Days after we inquired about them, the boats were removed by city crews but staff could not answer when we asked how much the removal might cost taxpayers.

“It’s concerning that people like us have to keep on top of this stuff before something is done. It sends a bad message that you can dump whatever you like here,” Lerman said.

“To the city: come down here and clean up the beach. You’re always so concerned about environmental issues, do something about it before it becomes worse.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into contact us here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

52m ago

Ontario votes: Party leaders argue over housing in first debate of campaign

A fiery start over housing to the first debate of the election campaign as Ontario's main party leaders square off on northern issues Friday. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit...

55m ago

Nurse, 75, charged with alleged sex assault at Durham long-term care home

A 75-year-old registered nurse has been charged following an alleged sexual assault at a long-term care home in Newcastle. Durham police say on Oct. 15, 2024, the suspect was employed as a nurse at...

2h ago

Union representing 30,000 Toronto city workers edges toward strike after no board request

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto workers has requested a "No Board Report" in its ongoing negotiations, bringing it closer to a possible strike or lockout deadline. CUPE Local 79 voted...

1h ago

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

52m ago

Ontario votes: Party leaders argue over housing in first debate of campaign

A fiery start over housing to the first debate of the election campaign as Ontario's main party leaders square off on northern issues Friday. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit...

55m ago

Nurse, 75, charged with alleged sex assault at Durham long-term care home

A 75-year-old registered nurse has been charged following an alleged sexual assault at a long-term care home in Newcastle. Durham police say on Oct. 15, 2024, the suspect was employed as a nurse at...

2h ago

Union representing 30,000 Toronto city workers edges toward strike after no board request

The union representing 30,000 City of Toronto workers has requested a "No Board Report" in its ongoing negotiations, bringing it closer to a possible strike or lockout deadline. CUPE Local 79 voted...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
City digs out from major snow storm

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather

20h ago

2:31
Calls for definitive action against downtown coyotes

Downtown residents are calling for an immediate and definitive action plan against coyotes as attacks on pet dogs become more frequent and more serious. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

2:30
More snow on the way this weekend

Friday appears to be the calm before the next storm as a mix of sun and cloud gives way to flurries and light snow into Saturday with as much as 15 cm expected.

21h ago

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received up to 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.
3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

More Videos