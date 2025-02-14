Police searching for suspects after jewellery store robbery in south Etobicoke
Posted February 14, 2025 7:10 pm.
Last Updated February 14, 2025 8:42 pm.
Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a jewellery theft in south Etobicoke.
Investigators say thieves struck a store inside the mall at The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Friday night.
Police say the suspects fled the area but provided no further descriptions.
Police say there are no reports of any physical injuries.