Toronto FC back in the red and loving it with unveiling of new home jersey

The Reds will be living up to their name this season.

Toronto FC unveiled its new home kit Friday, bringing the Major League Soccer team back into the red. The club’s last home jersey, unveiled in February 2023, was a combination of red, black and grey — prompting some supporters to complain there wasn’t red in it.

That has been taken care of this time around. The new kit is dubbed the “Red of All Reds.”

As often happens, the jersey designers have dug deep into their colour palate, explaining the new design blends “shadow red, active red and TFC red.”

Fans and players will just see red.

“I like it a lot,” said captain Jonathan Osorio. “I think the fans are going to like it because, of course, we’re back to red — as we should be. I think it’s a really beautiful kit.”

“I love it,” added Spanish midfielder Alonso Coello. “Back to all red, back to the origin. I think it’s a good sign for us to go back to the old roots, old habits and back to winning. Which is what we want to be doing.”

Toronto will continue to wear its white “Community Kit” on the road this season. That jersey was unveiled last year.

The previous home kit, designed in conjunction with Day 1 TFC season ticket-holder Mark Hinkley, was described as “predominately red and onyx while white and silver are used for contrast in details.” The front of the jersey had grey and black hoops, framed by red, with the shoulders and sleeves red with dark trim.

The new kit comes with some flowery description, with the franchise saying the intertwining of red shades “stands for our common love of our city, country, club and game while the kit’s many hues represent the diversity of our city and the culture of football that spans the globe.”

“All For One,” the club motto, is woven into the kit’s fabric. And the jersey jock-tag label features a call-out to the Global Toronto Area.

TFC, currently in training camp in Florida, kicks off the 2025 season under new coach Robin Fraser on Feb. 22 at D.C. United.