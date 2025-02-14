Toronto FC back in the red and loving it with unveiling of new home jersey

Toronto FC players (left to right) Alonso Coello, captain Jonathan Osorio and Federico Bernardeschi model the team's new home jersey known as the “Red of All Reds,” during a team marketing day in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 14, 2025 11:18 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 11:20 am.

The Reds will be living up to their name this season.

Toronto FC unveiled its new home kit Friday, bringing the Major League Soccer team back into the red. The club’s last home jersey, unveiled in February 2023, was a combination of red, black and grey — prompting some supporters to complain there wasn’t red in it.

That has been taken care of this time around. The new kit is dubbed the “Red of All Reds.”

As often happens, the jersey designers have dug deep into their colour palate, explaining the new design blends “shadow red, active red and TFC red.”

Fans and players will just see red.

“I like it a lot,” said captain Jonathan Osorio. “I think the fans are going to like it because, of course, we’re back to red — as we should be. I think it’s a really beautiful kit.”

“I love it,” added Spanish midfielder Alonso Coello. “Back to all red, back to the origin. I think it’s a good sign for us to go back to the old roots, old habits and back to winning. Which is what we want to be doing.”

Toronto will continue to wear its white “Community Kit” on the road this season. That jersey was unveiled last year.

The previous home kit, designed in conjunction with Day 1 TFC season ticket-holder Mark Hinkley, was described as “predominately red and onyx while white and silver are used for contrast in details.” The front of the jersey had grey and black hoops, framed by red, with the shoulders and sleeves red with dark trim. 

The new kit comes with some flowery description, with the franchise saying the intertwining of red shades “stands for our common love of our city, country, club and game while the kit’s many hues represent the diversity of our city and the culture of football that spans the globe.”

“All For One,” the club motto, is woven into the kit’s fabric. And the jersey jock-tag label features a call-out to the Global Toronto Area.

TFC, currently in training camp in Florida, kicks off the 2025 season under new coach Robin Fraser on Feb. 22 at D.C. United. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

58m ago

Ontario votes: Party leaders argue over housing in first debate of campaign

A fiery start over housing to the first debate of the election campaign as Ontario's main party leaders square off on northern issues Friday. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit...

1h ago

From dumped boats to an abandoned dock, City addressing issues near Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In warmer climates, you’ll find Elliott Lerman most days at the south point of Regatta Road. “I sail down here, wing foil, as part of the Toronto windsurfing club.” Members like him have been...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Nurse, 75, charged with alleged sex assault at Durham long-term care home

A 75-year-old registered nurse has been charged following an alleged sexual assault at a long-term care home in Newcastle. Durham police say on Oct. 15, 2024, the suspect was employed as a nurse at...

2h ago

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer. The video...

58m ago

Ontario votes: Party leaders argue over housing in first debate of campaign

A fiery start over housing to the first debate of the election campaign as Ontario's main party leaders square off on northern issues Friday. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit...

1h ago

From dumped boats to an abandoned dock, City addressing issues near Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In warmer climates, you’ll find Elliott Lerman most days at the south point of Regatta Road. “I sail down here, wing foil, as part of the Toronto windsurfing club.” Members like him have been...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Nurse, 75, charged with alleged sex assault at Durham long-term care home

A 75-year-old registered nurse has been charged following an alleged sexual assault at a long-term care home in Newcastle. Durham police say on Oct. 15, 2024, the suspect was employed as a nurse at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
City digs out from major snow storm

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather

20h ago

2:31
Calls for definitive action against downtown coyotes

Downtown residents are calling for an immediate and definitive action plan against coyotes as attacks on pet dogs become more frequent and more serious. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

2:30
More snow on the way this weekend

Friday appears to be the calm before the next storm as a mix of sun and cloud gives way to flurries and light snow into Saturday with as much as 15 cm expected.

21h ago

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received up to 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.
3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

More Videos