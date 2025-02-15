After seven years of PC representation, can Liberals turn Eglinton-Lawrence red?

The Toronto skyline is seen from Wards Island in Toronto on Sept. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Angie Wang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2025 11:05 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2025 11:06 am.

When Vince Gasparro’s daughter suddenly fell ill last year, the “total chaos” he witnessed in the emergency department of a Toronto hospital spurred his desire to enter electoral politics. 


Even though his daughter ultimately received “phenomenal” care, the expected wait time displayed on a clock in the ER was more than nine hours, he said.


On the way home from the hospital, Gasparro turned on the car radio and listened to a news report about provincial debt racked up under Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government.   


“It was in and around that experience where I spoke to my family, spoke to friends and decided that I was going to put my name forward and I was going try to do something,” the Liberal candidate in Eglinton-Lawrence said in a recent interview.


“I just thought it was completely unacceptable that, you know, the provincial finances were in such disarray and our health-care system was in complete disarray.”


The north Toronto riding of roughly 115,000 residents who live in a mix of single family homes, townhouses and highrises was red for decades before PCs won it in 2018. Only about 500 votes kept it from going back to the Liberals in the 2022 election. 


Gasparro, a 46-year-old former banker and bureaucrat who describes himself as fiscally responsible and socially progressive, said the goal is to retake Eglinton-Lawrence in the snap election Ford called for Feb. 27.


Gasparro’s mission is indicative of a larger battle between the Liberals and the PCs for semi-suburban ridings – and it may get a boost after the withdrawal of the NDP candidate in Eglinton-Lawrence.  


Natasha Doyle-Merrick said Thursday there’s a “clear two-party contest” in the riding and she is stepping aside in the hopes of preventing another Progressive Conservative win.


The PC candidate is Michelle Cooper, an entrepreneur with years of experience in sales and marketing who worked as executive director of the PC Ontario Fund before running for a seat. She joined the race in Eglinton-Lawrence after incumbent Robin Martin announced she wasn’t seeking re-election. 


The Canadian Press made multiple requests to interview Cooper and visited her campaign office, but she did not respond. In a social media post earlier this month, she said she’s “hearing directly” from people in the riding that they want to keep it blue. 


Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has said the party is ready to put up a fight to retake seats like Eglinton-Lawrence, calling Gasparro her “secret weapon” in that particular contest. 


Gasparro said he has everything he needs to win the fight, citing his family’s ties to the riding, his “extensive” experience in finance and working for politicians such as former Liberal prime minister Paul Martin and former Toronto mayor John Tory. 


“I will put my resume and background up against anyone I am running against,” he said, adding that he has been campaigning relentlessly, knocking on doors and listening to people’s concerns.


Despite his credentials in the public and private sectors, Gasparro may be fighting an uphill battle.
Although polls suggest that Liberals are steadily improving their support, including some gains in Toronto, they are still lagging far behind the Progressive Conservatives. 


Conservative strategist Jeff Rutledge said he has reasons to believe that Cooper will keep the riding in PC’s hands. 


“Michelle’s been very active in the community. I think she has a great reputation,” he said. “She’s been kind of an ever-present face, and … you’re hearing that from local residents.”


Rutledge said Ford’s quest for an even larger majority means the Progressive Conservatives will fight hard in battleground ridings such as Eglinton-Lawrence. 


Susan Hunt, who lives in the riding and has a PC sign on her front lawn, said she has more reasons to vote for Cooper than any other candidate. 


“I’ve heard her speak, and I think she can be quite impressive, and she can pull out a crowd any time she wants,” Hunt said.


She said affordable housing, public safety and fiscal responsibility are the top three issues for her – and she thinks the Progressive Conservative party is the one to address them. 


“We have children and grandchildren … in university and I’m concerned about the safety of the city,” she said. “It has declined markedly over the last few years with shootings and gun crime and that sort of thing.”


In Hunt’s view, Ford has been successful in encouraging municipalities to remove red tape around home building and she hopes a PC government would continue on that path. 


Gasparro said he may be the underdog, but he believes his messages are resonating with voters. 


“I can tell you they know when their health care is an unmitigated disaster, education is failing our students, housing starts are at an all-time low affordability … you have crime, congestion, all out of control,” he said.  


“And this all happened under Doug Ford’s watch.”


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning in effect as Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Mark Carney's leadership campaign says it's raised $1.9M

OTTAWA — A spokesperson for Mark Carney's leadership campaign says they've raised more than $1.9 million so far in donations from over 11,000 people. The Liberal leadership hopefuls are required to...

44m ago

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak at 'Canada First' rally in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address Conservative party supporters this afternoon at a rally in downtown Ottawa. The event is being branded as a "Canada First" rally and the party is asking people...

6h ago

Ottawa a 'winter wonderland' with Winterlude and a fully-open canal

OTTAWA — David Wilson and Jackie Eckholm dreamt of attending Winterlude and skating on the Rideau Canal after their last visit to Ottawa nine years ago. When the Chicago couple saw on the news in January...

6h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning in effect as Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Mark Carney's leadership campaign says it's raised $1.9M

OTTAWA — A spokesperson for Mark Carney's leadership campaign says they've raised more than $1.9 million so far in donations from over 11,000 people. The Liberal leadership hopefuls are required to...

44m ago

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak at 'Canada First' rally in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address Conservative party supporters this afternoon at a rally in downtown Ottawa. The event is being branded as a "Canada First" rally and the party is asking people...

6h ago

Ottawa a 'winter wonderland' with Winterlude and a fully-open canal

OTTAWA — David Wilson and Jackie Eckholm dreamt of attending Winterlude and skating on the Rideau Canal after their last visit to Ottawa nine years ago. When the Chicago couple saw on the news in January...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Canada-wide warrant for Toronto man wanted in fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have identified and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the city’s third homicide of the year. Jazan Grewal has the latest from investigators.

14h ago

1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

19h ago

2:40
Winter storm watch as more snow arrives this weekend

Saturday will see a steady accumulation of snow throughout the day ahead of a second burst of snow on Sunday which could bring an additional 25 cm

19h ago

2:29
Concerns about illegal dumping in Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In today's Speakers Corner report, some worry a part of Toronto’s waterfront has become an unchecked dumping ground.

2:55
City digs out from major snow storm

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather
More Videos