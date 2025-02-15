Fans again boo U.S. anthem before spirited rendition of ‘O Canada’ at 4 Nations

<p>Players and fans stand for the U.S. national anthem before the first period of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action between Canada and the United States in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</p>

By Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2025 8:48 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2025 10:36 am.

Once the Bell Centre fans were done booing the American national anthem, they switched the tempo and delivered a memorable and heartfelt rendition of “O Canada” on Saturday night.

In an energy-packed building, the jeers began when warrant officer David Grenon of the Royal Canadian Air Force Band launched into the opening lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the United States’ 3-1 win over Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The mood dramatically flipped when Grenon began singing “O Canada.” He asked fans to sing along with him before raising the mic to the crowd, which passionately belted out the country’s anthem.

“Everybody’s singing along,” said Connor Weishar of Walkerton, Ont. “Man, that was just beautiful to listen to.”

The Canadian team received a hero’s welcome when players skated onto the ice after being introduced by legendary MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre.

Under the watchful eye of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Montreal spectators still lustily booed despite public address announcer Michel Lacroix’s request for fans to respect both anthems.

The tension spilled onto the ice when the players delivered one of the most memorable starts to an international hockey game, lining up for three fights in the opening nine seconds.

Canada’s Brandon Hagel scrapped with forward Matthew Tkachuk off the opening faceoff before Sam Bennett dropped the gloves with the U.S.’s Brady Tkachuk on the ensuing draw.

Seconds later, Canadian defenceman Colton Parayko went fist-for-fist with J.T. Miller as the crowd lost its mind.

“Emotional start. Both teams wanted it,” Canadian captain Sidney Crosby said. “The building was into it. I thought it was a great start. That’s a lot of emotion, a lot of intensity. That’s what we expected.”

Saturday marked another instance of the American anthem being disrupted at Canadian sporting events in recent weeks after President Donald Trump announced potentially crippling tariffs and continues to muse about Canada becoming a 51st state.

“You got their president saying we’re gonna be their 51st state, I don’t like that,” said Jared Olsen of Lethbridge, Alta. “Why would I be any kind of encouraging about that? That’s just the silliest thing I’ve heard out of any president in my life.”

A number of fans booed the U.S. anthem Thursday night when the Americans played Finland, continuing a trend from NHL games in Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. There were also boos at recent home games of Canada’s lone NBA franchise, the Toronto Raptors.

Not all Canadians, however, are on board.

“I think that’s poor form. We all know who we’re here to cheer for, but I think there’s just an acceptable level of decorum,” said Kimberly MacDougal of Peterborough, Ont. “We can do better as Canadians. I was disappointed to see that.”

A month-long tariff pause on goods entering the U.S. from Canada was negotiated Feb. 3, but Trump slapped 25 per cent duties on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. on Monday.

Many Americans understood why Canadians were voicing their displeasure.

“I think there’s people from the U.S. that would boo the U.S. anthem at the moment,” said U.S. fan Jillian Gallagher of Chicago. “I don’t think it’s specifically so rude for Canadians to do it.”

Kelli Regan, a Canadian fan from Calgary, believes the threats have sparked a surge in national pride, as evidenced by the stirring version of “O Canada” on Saturday.

“I really hope this pulls nation together from west coast to East Coast,” she said.

Fans mostly refrained from booing last weekend when Lacroix asked spectators to respect the anthems during two Montreal Canadiens games. There was no anthem booing in Halifax for a recent Rivalry Series game between the Canadian and American women’s national teams.

Players and coaches from both Canada and the U.S. have mostly voiced that fans should hold back.

“I’d like to see all anthems respected,” Canada star Connor McDavid said. “That’s all I’ll really say, but I’d like to see the anthems respected.”

“Obviously don’t love to see that, but it is what it is,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews added.

Fans also booed the American team when it skated onto the ice before puck drop Saturday, but that kind of treatment is hardly unusual for Canada’s biggest rival.

Political tensions or not, the pro-Canada crowd was charged with energy as the two hockey powerhouses met for the first game featuring their top NHL stars in almost a decade.

Canada opened the tournament with a nail-biting 4-3 overtime win Wednesday against Sweden. The U.S., meanwhile, bulldozed its way to a 6-1 win over Finland.

The 4 Nations is considered an appetizer for the NHL’s return to the Olympics in 2026. NHL players participated in five Olympics between 1998 an 2014, before missing the 2018 and 2022 Games.

The tournament shifts to Boston for a pair of round-robin games Monday before next Thursday’s final.

American fans expected the pro-U.S. crowd to return the favour when “O Canada” is played south of the border.

“I would expect the fans in Boston to probably retaliate with some hefty booing of their own,” said U.S. fan Johnathan Bellotti of Chicago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.

Top Stories

Toronto will see additional 15 to 25 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region. Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres...

25m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

4h ago

Liberals hope Crombie's name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician...

3h ago

Canadian LGBTQ+ advocacy group won't visit UN forum over concerns about U.S. border

OTTAWA — Canada's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization is boycotting travel to the U.S. — and won't attend an upcoming United Nations event — in response to concerns about how their members might...

5h ago

