Mark Carney’s leadership campaign says it’s raised $1.9M

Mark Carney, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Kyle Duggan and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2025 12:47 pm.

OTTAWA — A spokesperson for Mark Carney’s leadership campaign says they’ve raised more than $1.9 million so far in donations from over 11,000 people.

The Liberal leadership hopefuls are required to submit biweekly reports to the chief electoral officer and Carney’s team says their latest report was submitted this week and includes donations up to Feb. 9.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chrystia Freeland’s campaign said they are “feeling very positive” after holding a number of fundraisers, but did not say how much Freeland has raised.

Ruby Dhalla’s campaign says it doesn’t have official numbers yet but “has been very successful.”

Spokespeople for Karina Gould and Frank Baylis have not yet responded to questions about their fundraising.

There are just over three weeks to go in the leadership race, and the party will choose the next prime minister on March 9.

Earlier in the campaign, Gould asked her supporters to help her make a fundraising push in order to stay in the race.

The contestants need to raise enough to cover a $350,000 entrance fee, which is broken down into instalments. The final instalment of $125,000 is due on Monday.

The campaigns are allowed to spend a maximum of $5 million each, excluding the entrance fee and select other costs.

The leadership campaign fundraising follows the rules set out in the Elections Canada Act, and campaigns cannot accept contributions from corporations, unions, or non-residents.

Elections Canada is expected to report the first batch of fundraising numbers for all candidates next week.

In the last Liberal leadership race, Justin Trudeau raised just over $2 million. An email to supporters at the time said the money came from 10,500 individual donations and 60 different fundraisers.

That leadership race began in November 2012 and ended in April 2013, and candidates had a spending limit of $950,000.

