Toronto Police officer injured in collision near Don Valley Park

Toronto Paramedics Services. Photo: CityNews.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 15, 2025 8:14 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2025 8:20 am.

 A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured in a collision near Don Valley Park this morning.

Police say a police car and another vehicle were involved in a collision around Don Valley Parkway North & Bayview Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services say two adult patients were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak at 'Canada First' rally in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address Conservative party supporters this afternoon at a rally in downtown Ottawa. The event is being branded as a "Canada First" rally and the party is asking people...

2h ago

Middle East latest: Israel releases over 300 Palestinian prisoners after receiving 3 more hostages

Israel and Hamas completed their sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners on Saturday after their ceasefire survived its latest crisis. Israeli authorities released more than 300 Palestinian...

18m ago

Ottawa a 'winter wonderland' with Winterlude and a fully-open canal

OTTAWA — David Wilson and Jackie Eckholm dreamt of attending Winterlude and skating on the Rideau Canal after their last visit to Ottawa nine years ago. When the Chicago couple saw on the news in January...

1h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm watch leaves Toronto, GTA bracing for up to 30 cm of snow this weekend

Having barely just finished digging out from the snowiest storm in nearly two years, Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a third winter storm in the last eight days this weekend. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak at 'Canada First' rally in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address Conservative party supporters this afternoon at a rally in downtown Ottawa. The event is being branded as a "Canada First" rally and the party is asking people...

2h ago

Middle East latest: Israel releases over 300 Palestinian prisoners after receiving 3 more hostages

Israel and Hamas completed their sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners on Saturday after their ceasefire survived its latest crisis. Israeli authorities released more than 300 Palestinian...

18m ago

Ottawa a 'winter wonderland' with Winterlude and a fully-open canal

OTTAWA — David Wilson and Jackie Eckholm dreamt of attending Winterlude and skating on the Rideau Canal after their last visit to Ottawa nine years ago. When the Chicago couple saw on the news in January...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Canada-wide warrant for Toronto man wanted in fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have identified and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the city’s third homicide of the year. Jazan Grewal has the latest from investigators.

9h ago

1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

15h ago

2:40
Winter storm watch as more snow arrives this weekend

Saturday will see a steady accumulation of snow throughout the day ahead of a second burst of snow on Sunday which could bring an additional 25 cm

15h ago

2:29
Concerns about illegal dumping in Toronto’s Cherry Beach

In today's Speakers Corner report, some worry a part of Toronto’s waterfront has become an unchecked dumping ground.

20h ago

2:55
City digs out from major snow storm

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather
More Videos