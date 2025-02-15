Toronto Police officer injured in collision near Don Valley Park
Posted February 15, 2025 8:14 am.
Last Updated February 15, 2025 8:20 am.
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured in a collision near Don Valley Park this morning.
Police say a police car and another vehicle were involved in a collision around Don Valley Parkway North & Bayview Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services say two adult patients were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.