Liberals hope Crombie’s name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

<p>Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie, right, and Mississauga councillor Alvin Tedjo run while canvassing a riding in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, February 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</p>

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2025 10:07 am.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician good luck.

Crombie heads off to the next door in the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding, certain she can count on Zenobia Maziarz’s vote.

But Maziarz later confides that she is still undecided.

She likes Crombie’s promises on health care, but also likes Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford’s messages against “catch and release” bail policies.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and we’re never concerned about safety, and now it’s the issue,” Maziarz said, talking about break ins and auto thefts. “We don’t feel safe any more.”

The way Maziarz is wrestling with her vote is in many ways representative of the six Mississauga ridings, which tend to swing back and forth between blue and red.

That push and pull may come into particular play in an election where the Liberals hope the record and name recognition of the city’s former mayor helps them flip some seats, but polls have the Tories cruising to another victory – and Mississauga tends to vote with the party that forms government.

Some observers say even Crombie’s own seat isn’t a guarantee. She won the Liberal leadership in December 2023 but has not sought a seat in the legislature until now. 

Those races, in particular Mississauga East-Cooksville, could be tight, said Randy Besco, a political science professor at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus. But they don’t need to be won by huge margins.

“The Liberals may not win any seats in Mississauga,” he said. “So, if (Crombie) gets another few points out of the fact that she’s a well-known politician, that may make a real difference.”

That is certainly one of the deciding factors for Vivian Nimer, another Mississauga East-Cooksville voter. At 77, health care is her major policy concern, she says, but she also liked Crombie’s record as mayor for nine years and the fact she was endorsed by beloved longtime former mayor Hazel McCallion.

“She’s been good to us in Mississauga,” Nimer said. “She followed our ways with Hazel McCallion and it was very good during Hazel McCallion and it was good with her, so now I’m sure that goes on with what she’s going to do now.”

Mississauga East-Cooksville is an older, more established riding, Crombie says, and with a large population of retirees there she says voters are receptive to her health-care focused campaign, including a promise to attach everyone to a family doctor.

“For me, (it’s) not only the health-care message on providing doctors, but seniors messaging, education messaging,” Crombie said. “I always have to have that lens of, ‘Is it going to help our seniors?'”

The Progressive Conservatives believe they can hold off the Liberal challenge in Mississauga and re-take all of the city’s six seats, including Mississauga East-Cooksville. The support behind Crombie as three-term mayor may not translate into support as a provincial representative, said Chris Loreto, who works as a strategist and serves on the PC party’s executive.

“Certainly she’s a formidable political personality in Mississauga, but the provincial dynamics are very different than the local dynamic,” he said.

And if the Liberals concentrate their efforts on the ground in Mississauga East-Cooksville to ensure Crombie wins a seat, it may take away from the ability to secure those other five Mississauga seats, he said.

The Progressive Conservative looking to prevent Crombie from getting into the legislature is none other than Silvia Gualtieri, the mother in law of former PC party leader and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. 

The selection of Gualtieri as the candidate is interesting for political nerds, Loreto said, but “not necessarily important” as she is a strong candidate in her own right. The party did not make her available for an interview.

There was no love lost between Crombie and Brown as mayors with competing interests during an on-again, off-again dissolution of Peel Region by the Ford government. Both said they believed their taxpayers had funded growth or infrastructure in the other municipality and vehemently disagreed on financial numbers.

Over in Brampton, which makes up most of the rest of Peel Region, the Liberals were always going to face an uphill battle in this election. The NDP has held seats there more recently than the Liberals, and the contentious Peel divorce may also be a factor, said Gurratan Singh, who held a Brampton seat for the NDP for four years and now works as a vice-president at Crestview Strategy. 

“(Crombie) has this history of kind of being seen as pitting Mississauga against the rest of the region,” he said. “Because of that, I think in Brampton, her own brand particularly will have a tough sell.”

As for that brand, Crombie sees it as one of public service – which she calls her “niche” – recalling when she first entered municipal politics as a councillor in Mississauga, where more residents were born outside Canada than in the country and half count a language other than English as their mother tongue.

“I really loved it, really loved it, and became good at it, and people would invite me to their cultural events, and I just loved attending, celebrating with them and it gave me such joy,” she said in a recent interview. 

“We celebrated our differences. … That’s what Mississauga was always about.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto will see additional 15 to 25 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region. Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres...

21m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

4h ago

Canadian LGBTQ+ advocacy group won't visit UN forum over concerns about U.S. border

OTTAWA — Canada's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization is boycotting travel to the U.S. — and won't attend an upcoming United Nations event — in response to concerns about how their members might...

4h ago

Little change expected in January inflation as GST break tamps down spending totals

OTTAWA — Economists expect little movement in Canada's inflation numbers, if any, when January data is released this week, though the underlying change in prices will be clouded by a full month of the...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto will see additional 15 to 25 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region. Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres...

21m ago

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

4h ago

Canadian LGBTQ+ advocacy group won't visit UN forum over concerns about U.S. border

OTTAWA — Canada's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization is boycotting travel to the U.S. — and won't attend an upcoming United Nations event — in response to concerns about how their members might...

4h ago

Little change expected in January inflation as GST break tamps down spending totals

OTTAWA — Economists expect little movement in Canada's inflation numbers, if any, when January data is released this week, though the underlying change in prices will be clouded by a full month of the...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Pierre Poilievre holds 'Canada First' rally

The event was seen as a chance for Poilievre to refresh his message as polls show the substantial lead his party once enjoyed over the Liberals has been sharply reduced.

15h ago

2:10
Record breaking blizzard heading for the GTA

After the clean up of what was thought to be one of the biggest winter storms in years, southern Ontario is preparing for another record breaking storm with a punishing system projected to bring more than 30 cm of snow to Toronto/GTA by Sunday night.

18h ago

2:51
'Highly impactful' winter storm lashes Toronto, GTA

A “highly impactful” winter storm threatens to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to Toronto this weekend with conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday due to snow and blowing snow.

18h ago

1:53
Canada-wide warrant for Toronto man wanted in fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have identified and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the city’s third homicide of the year. Jazan Grewal has the latest from investigators.
1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

More Videos