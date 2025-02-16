Toronto will see additional 15 to 25 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

People are seen navigating downtown Toronto streets in the snow in this undated photo. UNSPLASH/Venrick Azcueta

Posted February 16, 2025 8:52 am.

A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region.

Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres of snow in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario. 

The national weather agency says conditions are expected to deteriorate and rapidly accumulating snow of 3 to 5 cm per hour could make travel in some areas hazardous. 

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the agency wrote. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The storm is expected to end Sunday evening, with the heaviest snow expected in the morning.

Transit riders in the city are being advised about major delays and cancellations. At least 56 TTC bus stops were shut down on Saturday due to the weather and are expected to be out of service until Monday. 

Subway service on a portion of Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy was suspended because of the weather, along with a stretch of Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge Station and Lawrence and between Sheppard West and St. Clair West.

Meanwhile, blocked tracks and operational problems caused detours along some street car routes, including the 501 Queen and 506 Carlton.

The same weather conditions are expected in southeastern Ontario, with as much as an added 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to come down in the Ottawa area. 

The Eastern Region Ontario Provincial Police are asking people to avoid travel as visibility worsens. Officers were sent to to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 on Sunday morning, police said on X, adding there were no injuries.

Meanwhile, OPP Central Region is asking people to take emergency detour routes in Northumberland County, east of Toronto, as the conditions worsen for highway drivers.

Several dozen flights were cancelled or delayed Sunday morning at Toronto Pearson International Airport amid heavy snowfall.

Toronto Pearson posted on X that the airport had accumulated over 12 centimetres of snow as of 8 a.m. on Sunday and was expecting another 15 centimetres by the end of the day. 

With files from The Canadian Press.

Internal report urged Canada to counter rhetoric about a 'crisis' at border

OTTAWA — An internal government report warned a year ago that allowing "the trend of negative rhetoric" about the security of the Canada-U.S. border could lead to a thickening of the 49th parallel, adversely...

4h ago

Liberals hope Crombie's name can flip Mississauga seats. It may be an uphill battle

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie jogs up to a door on a recent Saturday morning canvass in Mississauga, where she is warmly greeted in Polish by a woman who expresses her support and wishes the politician...

3h ago

Canadian LGBTQ+ advocacy group won't visit UN forum over concerns about U.S. border

OTTAWA — Canada's leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization is boycotting travel to the U.S. — and won't attend an upcoming United Nations event — in response to concerns about how their members might...

5h ago

Little change expected in January inflation as GST break tamps down spending totals

OTTAWA — Economists expect little movement in Canada's inflation numbers, if any, when January data is released this week, though the underlying change in prices will be clouded by a full month of the...

5h ago

