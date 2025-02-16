A winter storm warning for Toronto and parts of Ontario entered its second day on Sunday, as heavy snow is expected to further blanket the region.

Environment Canada forecasts 15 to 25 additional centimetres of snow in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario.

The national weather agency says conditions are expected to deteriorate and rapidly accumulating snow of 3 to 5 cm per hour could make travel in some areas hazardous.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the agency wrote. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The storm is expected to end Sunday evening, with the heaviest snow expected in the morning.

Transit riders in the city are being advised about major delays and cancellations. At least 56 TTC bus stops were shut down on Saturday due to the weather and are expected to be out of service until Monday.

With heavy snow moving across the city, TTC is implementing storm mitigation plans to keep customers and employees safe while delivering as much reliable service as possible. Extra TTC employees and maintenance vehicles are deployed throughout the system spreading salt.

Subway service on a portion of Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy was suspended because of the weather, along with a stretch of Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge Station and Lawrence and between Sheppard West and St. Clair West.

Meanwhile, blocked tracks and operational problems caused detours along some street car routes, including the 501 Queen and 506 Carlton.

The same weather conditions are expected in southeastern Ontario, with as much as an added 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to come down in the Ottawa area.

The Eastern Region Ontario Provincial Police are asking people to avoid travel as visibility worsens. Officers were sent to to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 on Sunday morning, police said on X, adding there were no injuries.

Highway 401 WEST at 687 marker. Collision cleared and lanes open



Recommending avoiding travel today if you can



A few issues we are seeing out here – speeding, following too closely, unsafe passing, windows/ lights covered in snow and ice

Meanwhile, OPP Central Region is asking people to take emergency detour routes in Northumberland County, east of Toronto, as the conditions worsen for highway drivers.

Several dozen flights were cancelled or delayed Sunday morning at Toronto Pearson International Airport amid heavy snowfall.

Toronto Pearson posted on X that the airport had accumulated over 12 centimetres of snow as of 8 a.m. on Sunday and was expecting another 15 centimetres by the end of the day.

The snow is still falling at the airport.



Since it started yesterday, we've already had 12.2 cm of snow accumulate as of 8 a.m. The latest forecast shows we could see an additional 15 cm today.



In total, we've had 53.6 cm of snow this past week.

