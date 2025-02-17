Man, 55, dead after snowmobile collision in Brock

Police in Durham region say a man has died following a snowmobile collision in the Township of Brock on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the collision just after 7:30 p.m. near Thorah Side Road, north of Thorah Concession 3.

According to investigators, a 55-year-old man was travelling northbound on his snowmobile when he lost traction and collided with a second snowmobile that was following from behind.

Police say the impact of the collision ejected the man from his snowmobile, resulting in severe injuries.

Emergency crews attended the scene and performed life-saving measures, however it was not enough to help the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.