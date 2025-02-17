Man, 55, dead after snowmobile collision in Brock

A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown. DRPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 17, 2025 11:06 am.

Police in Durham region say a man has died following a snowmobile collision in the Township of Brock on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the collision just after 7:30 p.m. near Thorah Side Road, north of Thorah Concession 3.

According to investigators, a 55-year-old man was travelling northbound on his snowmobile when he lost traction and collided with a second snowmobile that was following from behind.

Police say the impact of the collision ejected the man from his snowmobile, resulting in severe injuries.

Emergency crews attended the scene and performed life-saving measures, however it was not enough to help the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto snow removal could take weeks, TTC service issues persist

Back-to-back winter storms brought Toronto to a standstill over the weekend, and while they have passed, City officials say it could take weeks to dig out of the heavy snow. At least 22 cm of snow was...

6m ago

'Fix it!': Scarborough business owner wants Metrolinx to pay for property damage

The manager of several commercial and industrial buildings in Scarborough reached out to Speakers Corner after fighting Metrolinx to repair damage he says was left behind by crews working on a rail line...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Here’s what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

Here's what's open and closed on the first long weekend of the year. Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17. Canada Post will be on a regular delivery schedule. In...

23h ago

Pope will remain hospitalized as doctors treat a complex respiratory tract infection, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ respiratory tract infection is presenting a “complex clinical picture” that will require further hospitalization, the Vatican said Monday, as concerns grew about the increasingly...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto snow removal could take weeks, TTC service issues persist

Back-to-back winter storms brought Toronto to a standstill over the weekend, and while they have passed, City officials say it could take weeks to dig out of the heavy snow. At least 22 cm of snow was...

6m ago

'Fix it!': Scarborough business owner wants Metrolinx to pay for property damage

The manager of several commercial and industrial buildings in Scarborough reached out to Speakers Corner after fighting Metrolinx to repair damage he says was left behind by crews working on a rail line...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Here’s what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

Here's what's open and closed on the first long weekend of the year. Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17. Canada Post will be on a regular delivery schedule. In...

23h ago

Pope will remain hospitalized as doctors treat a complex respiratory tract infection, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ respiratory tract infection is presenting a “complex clinical picture” that will require further hospitalization, the Vatican said Monday, as concerns grew about the increasingly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Out goes the snow, in comes the cold

The winter storm that ravaged Toronto and the GTA this weekend moves out overnight, making way for colder weather for the Family Day holiday and the next several days.

18h ago

3:12
Major winter storm blankets GTA in snow

The biggest storm so far this winter is having a major impact on travel this long weekend. Michelle Mackey has the message for drivers, flyers and TTC riders, along with what you can do to help city crews clear the snow.

18h ago

1:57
Pierre Poilievre holds 'Canada First' rally

The event was seen as a chance for Poilievre to refresh his message as polls show the substantial lead his party once enjoyed over the Liberals has been sharply reduced.

19h ago

2:10
Record breaking blizzard heading for the GTA

After the clean up of what was thought to be one of the biggest winter storms in years, southern Ontario is preparing for another record breaking storm with a punishing system projected to bring more than 30 cm of snow to Toronto/GTA by Sunday night.
2:51
'Highly impactful' winter storm lashes Toronto, GTA

A “highly impactful” winter storm threatens to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to Toronto this weekend with conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday due to snow and blowing snow.
More Videos