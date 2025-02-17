Ontario election: Party leaders to face off live in televised debate in Toronto

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, left to right, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford and Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner take part in the Ontario election debate in North Bay, Ont., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2025 7:49 am.

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will reconvene this evening for a live studio debate ahead of the last 10 days of the election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Toronto for the debate hosted by CBC in partnership with several of the province’s broadcasters.

The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The televised event follows Friday’s northern debate where leaders discussed northern issues like road safety, northern infrastructure and the addictions crisis that has hit many northern communities hard.

Stiles, Crombie and Schreiner also went on the offensive against Ford’s broken promises to build 1.5 million homes for Ontarians.

The snap election is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Here’s what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

Here's what's open and closed on the first long weekend of the year. Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17. Canada Post will be on a regular delivery schedule. In...

19h ago

Freeland’s housing plan ties immigration to supply, cuts development charges

OTTAWA — Liberal leadership hopeful Chrystia Freeland's plan to fix the housing shortage would tie the number of new immigrants to housing availability. The former finance minister makes the promise...

1h ago

Israeli official says forces will remain in 5 locations in Lebanon after Tuesday's pullout deadline

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon near the border after Tuesday’s deadline for their full withdrawal, an Israeli official said Monday. ...

2m ago

Top Russian and American officials will hold talks on ending the Ukraine war without Kyiv

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Senior American and Russian officials, including the countries’ top diplomats, will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, the...

18m ago

